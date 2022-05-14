Martín Fierro 2022 Awards: what will happen to the 2020 productions

The Martin Fierro Awards 2022 this will be done Sunday May 15 with a live broadcast on phone from the Hilton.

The ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the red carpet under the leadership of Zaira Nara, Paula Chaves and Robertito Funes Ugarte. While the conduction of the main gala will be in charge of Marley.

The list of nominees was announced on April 20 where the president of APTRA, Luis Ventura, mentioned one by one all the ternates in each category and assured that the productions corresponding to 2020 are not part of the Martín Fierro Awards 2022.

Singing 2020 did not enter the nominations but its juries did.

In the list of possible winners appear the programs and contents of radio and television of 2021 so the pandemic took away those who emerged during 2020. In any case, there is a caveat and the list of candidates includes Nacha Guevara, Oscar Mediavilla, Karina La Princesita and Moria Casán, the jurors of Singing, a program that was broadcast in the middle of the pandemic.

Despite this discrepancy, Luis Ventura assured that there will be an exception for those programs that “were left out” and before the end of the year, The idea is to hold a joint ceremony and thus be able to deliver the Martín Fierro for 2020.

Know the complete list of nominees for Martín Fierro 2022

best reality show

Bake off-Telefe

Cut and Sew – El Trece

Masterchef Celebrity – Telefe

big-show

The Voice Argentina – Telefe

Showmatch – The Thirteen

Deal Done – Telefe

La Voz argentina nominated for best Big Show at the Martín Fierro Awards 2022

Best TV jury

Ricardo Montaner, Lali Esposito, Soledad Pastoruti, Mau and Ricky – La Voz Argentina

Donato De Santis, Damián Betular, Germán Martitegui – Masterchef Celebrity

Ángel de Brito, Carolina Pampita Ardohain, Guillermina Valdés, Jimena Barón and Hernán Piquín -Showmatch

Nacha Guevara, Oscar Mediavilla, Karina La Princesita and Moria Casán -Singing 2020

best fiction

The Tiger Verón – The Thirteen

The 1-5/18 – The Thirteen

Monsoon – Telefe

Little Victory – Telefe

best journalistic

Intractable – America

Friendly Fire – The Nine

Journalism for all – El Trece

I follow XXI ATR – Telefe

Pampita is nominated for Best Magazine for Pampita Online.

Magazine

Team flower – Telefe

Must See – The Nine

Us in the morning – El Trece

Pampita Online – NET

Every afternoon – The Nine

Cut by Lozano – Telefe

Best Entertainment Games Program:

Welcome aboard – El Trece

The roulette of your dreams – America

Minute to win – Telefe

Best Program Quiz Games

100 Argentines say – El Trece

The 8 steps – The Thirteen

Pasapalabra – Telefe

Who knows more about Argentina – public tv

Humorous:

Blessed – The Nine

It’s not so late – Telefe

Controversy in the bar – America

Driving

Beto Casella -The Nine

Diego Korol – America

Guillermo Lopez – America

Work in male driving

Darío Barassi – 100 Argentines Say

Santiago del Moro – Masterchef Celebrity

Mariano Iúdica – Controversy in the bar

Guido Kazcka – Welcome Aboard

Marcelo Tinelli -Showmatch

Marley – Around the world, La Voz Argentina and Minute to win

Darío Barassi as Labor male driving.

Work in female driving

Karina Mazzoco – In the afternoon

Florencia Peña – Team Flower

Juana Viale – Having lunch with Mirtha Legrand

Veronica Lozano – Cut by Lozano

General interest

Having lunch with Mirtha Legrand – El Trece

PH, we can talk – Telefe

I live for you – The Nine

daytime newscast

Top Argentines – El Trece

The people’s news – El Trece

Telenueve at noon – The Nine

central newscast

America News – America

Telefe News – Telefe

Telenoche – The Thirteen

Fictional leading actor

Facundo Arana – Little Victory

Luciano Cáceres – The 1-5/18

Marco Antonio Caponi – The Tiger Verón

Julio Chaves -The Tiger Veron

Fictional leading actress

Agustina Cherri – The 1-5/18

Julieta Diaz – Little Victory

Lali Gonzalez – The 1-5/18

Natalie Perez – Little Victory

Agustina Cherri nominated for 1-5/8

Revelation

Dario Barassi – The Thirteen

Jey Mammon – America

Mau and Ricky – Telefe

travel / tourism

Selfie – America

Around the world – Telefe

Rest of the world – El Trece

Male journalistic work

Rodolfo Barili – Telefe

Nelson Castro – The Thirteen

Jorge Lanata – The Thirteen

Female journalistic work

Marisa Andino – The Nine

Soledad Larghi – America

Silvia Martinez Casina – The Thirteen

Cristina Perez – Telefe

humorous work

Martin Campi – Team Flower

Roberto Moldavsky – Done Deal

Patricio Muzzio – The Rock of Morfi

comprehensive production

The 1-5/18 – The Thirteen

The Voice Argentina – Telefe

Masterchef Celebrity – Telefe

panelist

Martin Candalaft – America

Paulo Kablan – Telefe

Yanina Latorre – The Thirteen

Yanina Latorre is a candidate for best panelist at the Martín Fierro Awards 2022

Chronicler – mobile

Guillermo Panizza – Telefe

Fabian Rubino – America

Santiago Zeyen – The Thirteen

Musical

Country Festival – Public TV

The rock of Morfi – Telefe

The Mammons – America

Saturday Passion -America

Sports

The soccer show. America

Passion for soccer – El Trece

Let the paddocks return – Public TV