Martín Fierro 2022 Awards: what will happen to the 2020 productions
The Martin Fierro Awards 2022 this will be done Sunday May 15 with a live broadcast on phone from the Hilton.
The ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the red carpet under the leadership of Zaira Nara, Paula Chaves and Robertito Funes Ugarte. While the conduction of the main gala will be in charge of Marley.
The list of nominees was announced on April 20 where the president of APTRA, Luis Ventura, mentioned one by one all the ternates in each category and assured that the productions corresponding to 2020 are not part of the Martín Fierro Awards 2022.
In the list of possible winners appear the programs and contents of radio and television of 2021 so the pandemic took away those who emerged during 2020. In any case, there is a caveat and the list of candidates includes Nacha Guevara, Oscar Mediavilla, Karina La Princesita and Moria Casán, the jurors of Singing, a program that was broadcast in the middle of the pandemic.
Despite this discrepancy, Luis Ventura assured that there will be an exception for those programs that “were left out” and before the end of the year, The idea is to hold a joint ceremony and thus be able to deliver the Martín Fierro for 2020.
Know the complete list of nominees for Martín Fierro 2022
best reality show
Bake off-Telefe
Cut and Sew – El Trece
Masterchef Celebrity – Telefe
big-show
The Voice Argentina – Telefe
Showmatch – The Thirteen
Deal Done – Telefe
Best TV jury
Ricardo Montaner, Lali Esposito, Soledad Pastoruti, Mau and Ricky – La Voz Argentina
Donato De Santis, Damián Betular, Germán Martitegui – Masterchef Celebrity
Ángel de Brito, Carolina Pampita Ardohain, Guillermina Valdés, Jimena Barón and Hernán Piquín -Showmatch
Nacha Guevara, Oscar Mediavilla, Karina La Princesita and Moria Casán -Singing 2020
best fiction
The Tiger Verón – The Thirteen
The 1-5/18 – The Thirteen
Monsoon – Telefe
Little Victory – Telefe
best journalistic
Intractable – America
Friendly Fire – The Nine
Journalism for all – El Trece
I follow XXI ATR – Telefe
Magazine
Team flower – Telefe
Must See – The Nine
Us in the morning – El Trece
Pampita Online – NET
Every afternoon – The Nine
Cut by Lozano – Telefe
Best Entertainment Games Program:
Welcome aboard – El Trece
The roulette of your dreams – America
Minute to win – Telefe
Best Program Quiz Games
100 Argentines say – El Trece
The 8 steps – The Thirteen
Pasapalabra – Telefe
Who knows more about Argentina – public tv
Humorous:
Blessed – The Nine
It’s not so late – Telefe
Controversy in the bar – America
Driving
Beto Casella -The Nine
Diego Korol – America
Guillermo Lopez – America
Work in male driving
Darío Barassi – 100 Argentines Say
Santiago del Moro – Masterchef Celebrity
Mariano Iúdica – Controversy in the bar
Guido Kazcka – Welcome Aboard
Marcelo Tinelli -Showmatch
Marley – Around the world, La Voz Argentina and Minute to win
Work in female driving
Karina Mazzoco – In the afternoon
Florencia Peña – Team Flower
Juana Viale – Having lunch with Mirtha Legrand
Veronica Lozano – Cut by Lozano
General interest
Having lunch with Mirtha Legrand – El Trece
PH, we can talk – Telefe
I live for you – The Nine
daytime newscast
Top Argentines – El Trece
The people’s news – El Trece
Telenueve at noon – The Nine
central newscast
America News – America
Telefe News – Telefe
Telenoche – The Thirteen
Fictional leading actor
Facundo Arana – Little Victory
Luciano Cáceres – The 1-5/18
Marco Antonio Caponi – The Tiger Verón
Julio Chaves -The Tiger Veron
Fictional leading actress
Agustina Cherri – The 1-5/18
Julieta Diaz – Little Victory
Lali Gonzalez – The 1-5/18
Natalie Perez – Little Victory
Revelation
Dario Barassi – The Thirteen
Jey Mammon – America
Mau and Ricky – Telefe
travel / tourism
Selfie – America
Around the world – Telefe
Rest of the world – El Trece
Male journalistic work
Rodolfo Barili – Telefe
Nelson Castro – The Thirteen
Jorge Lanata – The Thirteen
Female journalistic work
Marisa Andino – The Nine
Soledad Larghi – America
Silvia Martinez Casina – The Thirteen
Cristina Perez – Telefe
humorous work
Martin Campi – Team Flower
Roberto Moldavsky – Done Deal
Patricio Muzzio – The Rock of Morfi
comprehensive production
The 1-5/18 – The Thirteen
The Voice Argentina – Telefe
Masterchef Celebrity – Telefe
panelist
Martin Candalaft – America
Paulo Kablan – Telefe
Yanina Latorre – The Thirteen
Chronicler – mobile
Guillermo Panizza – Telefe
Fabian Rubino – America
Santiago Zeyen – The Thirteen
Musical
Country Festival – Public TV
The rock of Morfi – Telefe
The Mammons – America
Saturday Passion -America
Sports
The soccer show. America
Passion for soccer – El Trece
Let the paddocks return – Public TV
