Martin Freeman joins the cast

Another familiar face returns to the UCM! Radio Times he has confirmed that Martin Freeman will play again agent of the INC Everett K. Ross in the series Secret Invasion.

Samuel L Jacksonwhich interprets Nick Fury in the series, hinted at March how much Freeman What Don Cheadle appeared in the series, although none of the actors I was confirmed.

Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter in Captain America: Civil War ©Marvel Studios 2016

After speaking exclusively with Radio Times about his paper on the Serie, Freeman joked: “In order not to embarrass Samuel I will say… that you are totally wrong and you are thinking of Sam Rockwell. So yes, it may show up».

Freeman first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and later appeared in Black Panther (2018). We will also see him this year in the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In addition to jacksonthe cast of Secret Invasion It is composed of Ben Mendelsonwho will play the Skrull Talos, Coby Smulders What Mary Hill, Kingsley Ben Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott Y Carmen Ejogo.

Secret Invasion is based on the comics plot namesake. Will have six episodes that will premiere in Disney+. In the beginning I was planned for this one 2022but not yet confirmed a exact date.

Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) in Black Panther ©Marvel Studios 2018

The Serie will explore the infiltration of a group of skrulls on the Land. Some rumors propose that Teyona Parris will appear as monica Rambeau after the end of Scarlet Witch and Vision and that Carol Danver (Brie Larson) may appear because of its connection with fury Y Thalos to connect with your next movie the marvels. However, they are only rumors. We may know something more concrete in the panel of the San Diego Comic-Con at the end of the month.

As for the rest of series of UCMthe next Wednesday the premiere last chapter of Ms Marvel and the next series to come is she hulk East 17 of Auguststarring Tatiana Maslany.