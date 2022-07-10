Martin Freeman says he will participate in the Secret Invasion series

Secret Invasion is one of the upcoming Marvel series for Disney Plus, which will once again have Samuel L. Jackson as protagonist giving life to Nick FuryWith Ben Mendelsohn in the role of Talos.

The casting of the series also includes the presence of actresses like Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colemanwave of Cobie Smulders in the role of Maria Hillbut we are still getting news of new additions to the cast.

Martin Freeman joins the cast of Secret Invasion

In a recent interview with the Radio Times, Martin Freeman has confirmed that he will participate in the series Secret Invasionas Samuel L. Jackson stated some time ago: “So as not to embarrass Samuel, I’m going to say… I’m not going to say that he’s dead wrong and that he’s thinking of Sam Rockwell. So yes, it is very possible that he will appear”.

Martin Freeman in Secret Invasion he would again put himself in the shoes of CIA agent Everett Ross, joining Nick Fury, Maria Hill and Talos. Along with the stars already mentioned, we will also see in the cast: Kingsley Ben Adir (One Night in Miami…), Killian Scott (The passenger) Y Christopher McDonald (American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair).

Although the details about the plot of the series are still scarce, it is known that it will be centered on how the skrulls infiltrate human society to gradually take positions of power in our world with which to guarantee their final victory. Nick Fury and Talos they will be some of those responsible for unmasking the Skrulls.

Not yet confirmed release date of Secret Invasion on DisneyPlusbut a release schedule published earlier in the year seemed to indicate that Secret Invasion would arrive on the platform between September and November 2022, before the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.