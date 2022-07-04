Martin Klebba will participate in Snow White live action

Since the news of the production of Snow White live action was made public, the criticism has not stopped. One of the most important was at the beginning of the year, as Peter Dinklage, a film actor, expressed his discontent about the great Disney pre-production project to be released in 2023.

“I was a little surprised when they were so proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. She takes a step back and looks at what you’re doing there. It doesn’t make sense to me,” Dinklage explained to Marc Maron’s podcast.

The actor was born with a disease called achondroplasia, adding to the talk: “Take a step back and see what you’re doing. Has no sense. They’re partly progressive, but yet they’re redoing this damn backwards story about seven dwarfs living together in a cave. What the hell are they doing?

Hollywood’s response

After the actor’s complaint, The Hollywood Reporter shared his position in a statement.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a long period of development,” he read.

For this reason, it was speculated that the seven dwarfs would not appear in the film and would be replaced by other characters. This July 3, Martin Klebba revealed through a TikTok his role as Grumpy.

“I just shot ‘Snow White’. It will be released at the end of next year. And of course I play Grumpy. Gal Gadot is our witch and Rachel Zegler will be our Snow White.”

Fans of the original film have very high expectations for the new version of the story, we will be aware of the new news. @worldwide