Martín Lasarte after leaving Chile out of the World Cup: “There are no outstanding footballers”

One of the main culprits – as indicated by the Chilean sports press – for the elimination of Chile the World Cup Qatar 2022 is Martin Lasarteprecisely the Uruguayan strategist took out the post-defeat ‘machete’ against Uruguay and made it clear that the “Roja still relies on her golden generation”.

“It is clear that I accepted the rules of the game, therefore, I am meat of the situation and I am not afraid of the word failure, unfortunately, we did not meet the objective”, Lasarte said at a press conference.

“I said it the first day, a year ago, the Chilean team still depended on its golden generation, Chilean football did not generate outstanding footballers”he added.

“In fact, for now there is none other than them, there are very few and those who have left, do not compete and are not even summoned”, assured.

The numbers of Martín Lasarte with Chile