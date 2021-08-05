Martin Scorsese, a beloved cinecomic actor takes sides against the director: “They are important”

Almost two years have passed since the controversy words of Martin Scorsese against cinecomics. In 2019, some of his statements against this kind of film had sparked controversy against the director of Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Goodfellas, The Departed and other famous masterpieces.

Although a few days later he published a long letter – which you can read HERE in full version – to justify his thinking, the name of Martin Scorsese is now standard-bearer of the negative sentiment towards films Marvel, DC Comics and company. For Scorsese they were “all equal“,”theme parks“And ultimately”it is not the cinema of human beings who try to transmit emotional and psychological experiences to another human being ”.

Over time, many stars have been involved who have wanted to respond to Scorsese: Karen Gillian (Nebula) was one, the legendary George Miller from Mad Max another. To these now must be added the opinion of another great star: Jason Momoa. The actor of Aquaman has in fact released some statements in which he defends the genre that has helped to increase his fame and success.

He did so during an interview with New York Times, the same during which he reprimanded a journalist for a question deemed “morbid” about rape scenes in game of Thrones. Here, the actor stated:

“It’s like when people say this music is good and this music is not. But do you know how difficult it is to get people to hear your music? It is all subjective. I try not to take it. So yeah, superhero movies will also be like chewing gum, but they are also like Greek mythology: there is good, bad and heartbreaking moments. And heck, you’d take away other art forms if we stopped making them. You would take away special effects, what you can do with makeup. I’m not someone who gets hired to make a lot of movies, but having the ability to make superhero movies I can make a movie about something I really care about. I have a vision regarding Aquaman. There are environmental issues that I can put inside. So while somebody says’ Oh yeah, it’s just popcorn movies’, I say ‘Well, I can open people’s eyes to things that are important to me‘”.

What do you think? Do you agree with the words of the Aquaman star, or else are you still in the “Martin Scorsese team”? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Getty Images

Source: ScreenRant

