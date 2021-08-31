Martin Scorsese: his daughter Francesca teases him on the Marvel issue (VIDEO)

Francesca, daughter from Martin Scorsese, shared a video on TikTok in which he again teases his father for the director’s criticism of the films of the Marvel, returned to be the subject of debate after some recent statements by James Gunn.

Francesca Scorsese often enjoys involving her father in TikTok videos, making him appear alongside her or simply quoting him. In the past few hours, for example, he made a clip in which he teases the Hollywood filmmaker for his controversial comments on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the promotion of his 2019 film, The Irishman, in an interview with Empire, Martin Scorsese caused quite a stir when he said that cinecomics, and in particular Marvel films, “they are not cinema“and equated them with theme parks. Other directors like Francis Ford Coppola echoed Scorsese’s feelings, while others disagreed. James Gunn, for example, recently accused Scorsese of criticizing Marvel only for advertise her film, released in the same year as Avengers: Endgame, which has become the second most viewed film in the history of cinema. The debate, therefore, is back in the spotlight and this has led Francesca Scorsese to joke about it through a video on TikTok .

“My father: ‘Marvel is cinema’“, reads superimposed while Francesca moves her lips in synchronization with Rihanna’s demo of a song by Selena Gomez, Same Old Love. The text seems to refer to the controversy that engulfed her father:”Take your things away and go, you can’t take back what you said, I know. I’ve heard it all before, at least a million times“.

In any case, Francesca Scorsese has already made it clear that she agrees with her father on the Marvel affair, so this video is absolutely ironic. This isn’t even the first time he’s made fun of his father for criticizing the MCU films. In 2019, in fact, she wrapped her father’s Christmas gifts in Marvel-themed wrapping paper and shared a photo online. Francesca Scorsese recently starred in the HBO series We Are Who We Are. Martin Scorsese is working on Killers of the Flower Moon, the highly anticipated film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.