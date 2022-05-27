Martin Scorsese, Joe Pesci, Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner pay tribute to him

The death of Ray Liotta caused shock waves in the world of cinema on Thursday. The actor, known for his role in Freedmen, was 67, but no known health issues. For those close to him, the announcement of the death was a shock. This is the case of Martin Scorsese, the director who directed him in the gangster film considered one of the greatest films of his career.

“I am absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden and unexpected death of Ray Liotta. He was so gifted, adventurous and brave as an actor. Play Henry Hill in Freedmen was no small feat, because the character had so many different sides, so many complicated layers, and Ray was present in almost every scene of a long and difficult shoot. He absolutely blew me away, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on this film. I am wholeheartedly with his loved ones and I suffer from his too early death, “said the filmmaker to variety, while her co-star in the film, Joe Pesci, told EW, “God is a freedman, and so is Ray. »

Kevin Costner devastated

Ray Liotta wasn’t just known for Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece. In the pantheon of the most cult films in the history of American cinema, Ray Liotta shone in another: Until the end of the dreamWhere Field of Dreams in OV. He played baseball legend Shoeless Joe Jackson alongside Kevin Costner, who is also very affected by the death of his colleague.

“I am devastated by the news of Ray Liotta’s passing. Although he leaves an incredible legacy, he will always be ‘Shoeless Joe Jackson’ in my heart,” he posted on Twitter with an excerpt from the film where the character of Ray Liotta, returning the ball with his bat, fails to touch Kevin Costner. “What happened at that moment in the film was real. God gave us this waterfall. Now God has Ray,” the star added.

Jennifer Lopez, who starred alongside him in Shades of Blue, also split an emotional tribute on Instagram. “We lost a great man today… RIP RAY… It’s so sad to lose you, which seems too soon… I will always remember you.” Sending lots of love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and all your loved ones,” she wrote.

Ray Liotta died in his sleep while shooting a movie in the Dominican Republic. He leaves behind his daughter, Karsen, 23, and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, whom he proposed to in December 2020.