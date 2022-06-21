Martin Sheen wishes he hadn’t changed his name

Martin Sheen, here in 2019, opens up about his name.

(CNN)– Although Martin Sheen says his name is still legally Ramón Estevez, he regrets changing it for his career.

The “West Wing” star spoke to Closer Weekly about adopting his stage name.

“That’s one of my regrets. I never officially changed my name,” he said. “It’s still Ramón Estevez on my birth certificate.”

His legal name also appears on his marriage license, passport and driver’s license, he added.

“Sometimes you fall for it when you don’t have enough insight or even enough courage to stand up for what you believe in, and you pay for it later,” he said. “But of course I only speak for myself.”

His two actor sons found a middle ground in terms of surname: Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez.

The elder Sheen/Estevez told the publication that he wasn’t even aware at the time that his children had an interest in his industry, as he was too busy focusing on his own career to try to support his family.

“The only influence I had on Emilio was to keep his name,” he said. “When he started, his agent advised him to change his name to Sheen and he didn’t want to. And I thank God he didn’t.”