Martin Short & Selena Gomez SAG Awards: 4 Times We Loved This ‘Only Murders’ Friendship

Only murders in the building Fans were treated to a night of laughs when Martin Short and Selena Gomez hung out at the SAG Awards on February 27. The co-stars were there to perform their Hulu sitcom, like only murders received three nominations: Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series and Male Actor in a Comedy Series (Martin Short and Steve Martin).

Although Martin could not be there to complete the only murders The trio, Gomez and Short reminded fans how perfect their offbeat friendship is. Here are some of Gomez, Short and Martin’s best friendship moments.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ stars Martin Short and Selena Gomez attend the 2022 SAG Awards | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The hilarious presentation of Selena Gomez and Martin Short at the SAG Awards 2022

Gomez and Martin couldn’t keep a straight face as they took the stage together to introduce the nominees for the SAG Awards for Best Supporting Actress. The two showed off their comedic timing as they joked about botox, the “Shag” awards, and their family dynamics.

“Thank you very much,” Short said after a round of applause as they took the stage. “You are very kind. And correct.

Gomez faked an exasperated look as she corrected Short for saying “Shag” instead of “SAG.” Exasperation turned to surprise when Short made a joke about Meryl Streep, as seen below.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/UFwnmzT44Mk?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Gomez later couldn’t help but laugh when Short said, “Let’s keep doing God’s work and give another actor an award.” The audience ate up their jokes, proving that Gomez and Short are quite the dynamic couple.

Short’s description of the first time he met Gomez

Short once admitted that he was intrigued by Gomez from the moment he met her. As ET Canada points out, Short described his first meeting in The Late Show with Stephen Colbertwhere he appeared alongside Gómez and Martín in September.

“I met her in the makeup chair the first day we filmed. And I was immediately struck by this beautiful, attractive, charming person,” she explained.

Some co-stars can take a while to build chemistry with each other, but Gomez is a perfect fit for Short and Martin. Short added that he made filming “very easy.” And with that chemistry established on day one, the three only murders the stars could start a beautiful friendship.

When Selena Gomez Taught Martin Short and Steve Martin About ‘OG’ and ‘WAP’

In that same interview in the late show, Gomez revealed that the generation gap between the three of them led to some funny moments. Gomez is 29, while Martin is 76 and Short is 71. Gomez said he exposed his co-stars to some trendy trends and phrases, like Cardi B’s song “WAP.”

“I enjoyed listening to the music that we all listen to — Joni Mitchell, Billie Holiday, Louie Armstrong — but I decided one day it would be great if I played ‘WAP,’” Gomez said. “They were very confused at first, but then they accepted the female empowerment part.”

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/KQLnpn4pHmY?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Gomez also taught her co-stars that they were the “OGs.” On TikTok, she shared a video of herself asking Martin and Short what they were. They both responded with “The OG,” which made Gomez very proud.

When Selena Gomez opened up about her ‘crazy uncles’ and their life lessons

As Gomez teaches Short and Martin about current trends, her co-stars teach her some valuable life lessons. As Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported, during a TCA panel in September, Gomez called Short and Martin her “crazy uncles.”

“Sometimes I realize that people in comedy can be a little standoffish, so I didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” he admitted. “And now I have, like, these two crazy guys in my life who basically give me boy advice, and I sing rap songs to them.”

In addition to boy tips, Gomez said she learned a lot about comedy from Martin and Short. She also appreciated her leadership on set.

“They are so humble and kind, and they are there until the end. They have set a great example for me,” she continued. “I would be so lucky to have a career that lasted this long. I love the way they talk to people, I love the way they come on set and make everyone feel good, and it makes me want to be that and do that more.”

Only murders in the building Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on Season 2.

RELATED: Selena Gomez is ‘so excited’ to work with Cara Delevingne on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2