Martin Short & Selena Gomez SAG Awards: 4 Times We Loved This ‘Only Murders’ Friendship

James 29 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 39 Views

Only murders in the building Fans were treated to a night of laughs when Martin Short and Selena Gomez hung out at the SAG Awards on February 27. The co-stars were there to perform their Hulu sitcom, like only murders received three nominations: Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series and Male Actor in a Comedy Series (Martin Short and Steve Martin).

Although Martin could not be there to complete the only murders The trio, Gomez and Short reminded fans how perfect their offbeat friendship is. Here are some of Gomez, Short and Martin’s best friendship moments.

Source link

About James

Check Also

from “How I Met Your Father” to “Granizo”

Change of month, almost change of season. Little by little the end of summer is …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved