Martina chosen by Queen for their musical – Chronicle

Face to face with Queen. Not everyone experiences Martina Ciabatti Mennel, 35, the performer from Montemurl who grew up at the Arteiscena musical school of the Politeama Pratese. With the restart of the theater, after the darkest period of Covid, new important confirmations arrive: last September 28 the artist made his debut at the National Theater of Milan in the musical ‘Pretty Woman’, theatrical adaptation of the famous film with Julia Roberts, where plays the role of Kit, a young friend of Vivian, the protagonist. This is the first musical show to be released in Italy after the pandemic and, in a few months, it has already sold 50,000 tickets.

Only a few months in Italy, until January 2022, and then in February Martina Ciabatti Mennel will fly to London where she will debut in the English tour of the musical ‘We will rock you’, written by Ben Elton, with the famous music of Queen. The Montemurlese was selected for the part of Oz (as Ozzy Osbourne), who in the show is leader of the Bohemians and Brit’s partner.

“When I auditioned to join the cast of the musical, I met Queen, drummer Roger Taylor and guitarist Brian May many times, who have a say in the choice of the musical’s protagonists. A show of great international value that goes forward since 2002 and of which I am proud to be a part “, says Ciabatti, who has been living in London for some years now, with her English husband, on a very original houseboat. In these days Martina has returned to her parents in Montemurlo and the mayor Simone Calamai wanted to meet her to compliment her: “I have known Martina since she was a girl and I have followed with pleasure all her professional career since her first performances at the Politeama . Martina’s was truly a career in continuous growth. A complete artist, singer, dancer and actress, fully represents a Montemurlo excellence “.

Trained with Simona Marchini and Franco Miseria at the Politeama school of musicals, Martina Ciabatti still fondly remembers Roberta Betti: “I am grateful to Roberta for everything she has done for me. She has always encouraged me and pushed me to move forward”. Graduated from the “Carlo Livi” high school in Prato, Martina attended the Politeama musical school with which she obtained a scholarship in London; at the same time he studied music at the Verdi in Montemurlo where he played the oboe from a very young age. In 1996 she attended her first audition and landed her first writing on a show at the age of twenty.