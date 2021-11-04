Martina Ciabatti Mennel from Montemurlese in the English cast of the musical “We will rock you”

New important confirmations for Martina Ciabatti Mennel, 35, the performer from Montemurl who grew up at the “Arteiscena” musical school of the Politeama Pratese, who continues to collect successes and to tread the most important Italian and international stages. With the restart of the theater, after the darkest period of Covid, on 28 September Martina made her debut at the National Theater in Milan in the musical “Pretty Woman”, a theatrical adaptation of the famous film with Julia Roberts, where she plays the role of Kit, a young prostitute and friend of Vivian, the protagonist.

This is the first musical show to be released in Italy after the pandemic and, in a few months, it has already sold 50,000 tickets. Only a few months in Italy, until January 2022, and then in February Martina Ciabatti Mennel will fly to “her” London where she will debut in the English tour of the musical “We will rock you”, written by Ben Elton, with the famous music of Queen. Martina was selected for the part of Oz (as Ozzy Osbourne), who in the show is leader of the Bohemians and Brit’s partner.

“When I auditioned to join the cast of the musical, I met Queen, drummer Roger Taylor and guitarist Brian May many times, who have a say in the choice of the musical’s protagonists. A show of great international value that goes forward since 2002 and of which I am proud to be part “, says Martina, who has been living permanently in London for some years now, with her English husband, on a very original and romantic” houseboat “. In these days Martina has returned by her parents in Montemurlo and the mayor Simone Calamai wanted to meet her to compliment her: “I have known Martina since she was a girl and I have followed with pleasure all her professional career since her first performances at the Politeama. Martina’s was truly a career in continuous growth. A complete artist, singer, dancer and actress, fully represents a Montemurlo excellence “.

Trained with Simona Marchini and Franco Miseria at the Politeama musical school, Martina Ciabatti Mennel still fondly remembers Roberta Betti: “I am grateful to Roberta for everything she has done for me. She has always encouraged me and pushed me to move forward” .

Graduated from the “Carlo Livi” high school in Prato, Martina attended the Politeama musical school with which she obtained a scholarship in London; at the same time he studied music at the Verdi in Montemurlo where he played the oboe from a very young age. In 1996 she attended her first audition and landed her first writing on a show at the age of twenty. At the age of twenty-five she flew to Spain, then to Korea, where she participated in the musical “The Mission”, in the theatrical version with music by Morricone, and subsequently for Martina she got a job on the cruise ships “Royal Caribbean”, where her voce has accompanied tourists from all over the world for about three years. Martina, despite the success and the international confirmations, remains a humble but determined and combative girl.

In 2011 he participated in the occupation of the Valle theater, one of the oldest theaters in Rome, and during the self-management he had the opportunity to participate in the organization of artistic workshops conducted by many well-known faces of theater and entertainment, including Dario Fo and Franca Rame, developing new cultural proposals alongside important artists.

Source: Municipality of Montemurlo – Press Office

