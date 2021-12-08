Martina Colombari takes sides in defense of the actress: “You’re aging badly”

The actress Martina Colombari takes sides in defense of a colleague: here’s what happened, the details and the curiosities of the story

Known for her simple beauty with blue eyes and blond hair, winner of the Miss Italia beauty contest in 1991 at the age of sixteen, today she has become an actress and TV presenter, she represents one of the most loved women of the Italian show: we are talking about beautiful Martina Colombari, born in 1975, who during her career as a former model has paraded for the most important brands such as Giorgio Armani, Gianni Versace, Blumarine and Roberto Cavalli and, subsequently, participated in various fashion events of the time such as Woman under the stars in the frame of Piazza di Spagna and later Piazza Navona, a prelude to Altaroma. Today she is a very good actress and her films have been truly a success.

Martina’s career thus begins from the starting point of the Miss Italia beauty contest that leads her to work for the best photographers in the world, lending her face to various brands of accessories, fashion, luxury, cosmetics and clothing. During her modeling career she has lent her image to several important editorials including Vanity Fair, Grazia, Lampoon and Style.

In addition to her modeling career, she also becomes a television host for programs that have enjoyed considerable success such as A disc for the summer, Rate the item, Cntrocampo, Goleada, Galagoal; begins to study diction with actress Giorgia Trasselli and makes her debut in her first film Very tanned, directed by Bruno Gaburro, to which they follow Paparazzi by Neri Parenti, What the girls don’t say directed by Carlo Vanzina, She, directed by Timothy Bond and, again Barbara and I and some television dramas such as Carabinieri, Fidati di me, I Cesaroni, Il restauratore and Don Matteo 7 in an episode of 2009.

During an interview she stated that she felt very bad about some statements from haters on social networks that defined her as anorexic, explaining that anorexia is a disease and that words have a weight: “They do not realize that anorexia is a disease that leads to death, it is as if they accused me of inciting thinness. Girls who suffer from anorexia and bulimia suffer from a lack of love, security, affection, violence suffered, a lost job “.

Martina Colombari took the defense of an actress famous for the claims of the haters siding on the side of the woman, Julia Roberts.

Martina Colombari takes sides to defend the actress

In 2018, some haters would have heavily criticized one of the actresses who made the history of cinema, the beautiful Julia Roberts who made us dream in Pretty Woman and in other films such as If you run away you marry and Nothing Hill.

In particular, the recriminated sentence was: “You’re aging badly! ”.

Martina wanted to show closeness to the actress since no one could afford to criticize the appearance of another person and she decided to share the words of the actress: “Under a photo they wrote to me: how are you aging badly, you are horrible. What happened made me realize how difficult it must be to be a young woman in the time of social media. I’m 50, I know who I am and I know what I want, but comments like that can hurt. “