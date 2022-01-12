Martina Franca, the innovative method of basic medicine works: the numbers of the associated study

An experience conducted over the last few years by five general practitioners from Martina Franca has made it a reference study in the city. All maximalists (therefore far from being a form of hidden advertising) have given rise to a cooperative and lead the study in this form, coordinated by Paolo Motolese. They disseminate some numbers, which give the measure of the commitment in 2021, especially in the struggle, like every context, with the fight against the coronavirus.

With 7600 patients, five doctors (Daniela Giacobelli, Annalisa Miccoli, Paolo Marangi, Paolo Motolese and Fabrizio Pastore) as well as four members of the study staff and a nurse, carried out 30228 outpatient visits. Fifty patients in integrated home care with weekly or biweekly home visits, 1730 home visits, about eight hundred first and second dose Covid vaccines, 3686 third dose Covid vaccines of which about one fifth at home, 2758 flu vaccines. Furthermore, medication activities and tracking of close contacts with positive Covid patients.

All in a spirit of cooperation and collaboration that goes beyond the management context. And the user recognizes this way of carrying out the service. For example, an important role not only for carrying out coronavirus vaccines but also for reassuring people initially reluctant to be vaccinated.

In the city, it must be reiterated, all general practitioners have played their role in an irreproachable way, also and above all in the relationship with the patients in these years of fighting the coronavirus.