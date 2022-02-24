Martine McCutcheon, from Really love, confessed to having fallen in love with Hugh Grant in that film: “The chemistry was real”

Years go by and the charm of Really love, the romantic comedy written and directed by Richard Curtis, remains stainless. The film, released in 2003, has also become a Christmas classic that resists multiple viewings thanks to the solidity of its multiple subplots. One of them was the one they co-starred in Hugh grant and the then unknown actress and singer Martine McCutcheon.

The actor, who had already worked on films scripted by Curtis in the past as Four Weddings and a Funeral, A place called Notting Hill and The diaryof Bridget Jones, played David, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, while McCutcheon played Natalie, a new member of the politician’s staff. How could it be otherwise, the story of opposites that attract each other ends with a happy ending: David and Natalie seal their love with a kiss after a period of indecision.

Really love trailer – Source: YouTube

In an interview with the Daily Express, McCutcheon spoke about the experience of filming Really love, the third film of his career and, without a doubt, the most important. In a complete homage to the Latin translation of the film (whose original title is love actually), the 45-year-old actress confessed to having felt genuine love for Grant on the set and assured that she is still “a little in love” with him because it was always her “crush”. What’s more, The woman revealed that when they filmed the kiss of her characters, she had to maintain her composure.

“When we had to do the kiss scene, I was really thinking: ‘Just be professional’. I tried very hard to be a complete professional, but my legs gave way when she said, ‘We have to rehearse the kiss scene,’” recalled the actress, who also emphasized the good relationship they had off camera. “We just get along really well. That chemistry that we had on screen was real, because we come from very different backgrounds. He was very protective of me, he made sure that my image was taken care of and that I stood out in the film as much as I could.”

In addition, described his colleague as a “very nice” person, said they still talk “from time to time”, and made reference to the magic of the film. “I think it’s a very special movie, I still can’t believe I was in it and I still pinch myself,” he said. the British, who He left the media due to health problems. “In 2007 I woke up one morning not knowing what day it was, feeling my skin boil with heat and not even being able to open the window. I remember that there I thought it was better not to wake up ever, “he said.

“Every muscle in my body ached, it felt like a permanent hangover, and one day, I stopped being able to move my legs. It was terrifying. I think the stress literally crippled me,” she explained. “I visited thousands of doctors and specialists but no one could tell me what was wrong with me.” Almost two years later, the specialists agreed that she had a Chronic Fatigue Syndromea condition that has no cure but can be treated.

The cast of Love Really in 2004 Archive

After the diagnosis, McCutcheon had to go through a bad economic moment with her husband, singer Jack McManus, when she declared bankruptcy after not being able to pay more than 157 thousand pounds of taxes. Anyway, she managed to get through that tough stage and he returned to music with his fourth album, lost and found and was recently seen on the hit reality show The Masked Singer. “I needed to take a break from acting and was away for 10 years. looking back, I think I’m saturated”, Said the British, who is the mother of a child.