Martine McCutcheon tells what it was like to shoot ‘Love Actually’ being “in love” with Hugh Grunt

‘Love Actually’ premiered in 2003 and immediately became an instant romantic comedy classic. Almost 20 years later, it is still seen in many homes during the Christmas days, attracting unconditional fans.

One of the stories that made the most impression on the public was the one starring Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon. Both gave life to the British Prime Minister and his assistant, Natalie, who fall in love throughout the film.

The actress has revealed to the Daily Express that she is still “a little in love” from his co-star. Between laughs he has confessed that Hugh grant it was his crush: “When we had to do the kiss scene, I was really thinking: ‘Just be professional’. I tried so hard to be a complete professional, but my legs gave out when she said: ‘We have to rehearse the kiss scene’“.

“We just get along really well. That chemistry we had on screen was realbecause we come from very different backgrounds. He was very protective of memade sure that my image was taken care of and that I stood out in the film as much as I could”, recalled the 45-year-old actress, noting that as in history, the origins of both are very different.

“Hugh was very kind and we still talk from time to time. It was a few years ago, but when he received a grant from the British Film Institute in 2016, he asked Bill Nighy and me to come and it was absolutely wonderful,” he acknowledged. “I think it’s a very special film, I still can’t believe that was in it and I still pinch myself“.

However, the actress stepped away from acting due to health problems and now lives out of the spotlight while taking care of her family, made up of her husband Jack and her son Rafferty: “I needed to take a break and I was away from acting for 10 years. Looking back, I got saturated.” Meanwhile, on Instagram she has a large number of followers.

