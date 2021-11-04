Martinenghi perfect! Paltrinieri and Panziera defeated by the strongest. Infinite Bianchi – OA Sport

Scoreboard European swimming Kazan 4 November

Italnuoto does not stop. After the four medals of the first day and five of the second, here is the third day of the European Championships in Kazan with six medals for a total of 15 podiums for the Italian expedition to Russia. The masterpiece is that of Nicolò Martinenghi who wins gold in the most awaited race of the program, the truly spectacular 100 breaststroke. Gregorio Paltrinieri and Margherita Panziera they find stronger athletes on their way at the moment they don’t let them escape. Lorenzo Zazzeri you take a shiny silver in the 50 freestyle and it’s sIlaria Bianchi’s bronzes in the 200 farfalle are also splendid and of the mixed 4 × 50 female. Here are all the votes to the Azzurri engaged in the third day of competitions in Kazan:

MARGHERITA PANZIERA 7.5: A silver to start from again. It is not a missed gold for Kira Toussaint at the moment she is the strongest and the great time set by the Dutchman proves it. The Venetian does her own, she tries in the first part of the race and also in the last, she approaches the staff even though she is not in top condition. Tokyo is behind us and a medal is always a great cure-all.

LORENZO ZAZZERI 8: Another personal record and the first individual laurel in his career arrives for the Tuscan who confirms his growth and comes out of the tank suspended between the joy for a silver that is worth, also given the time and anger for those 8 cents that divided him from gold that goes to the Hungarian Szabo. Splendid European so far and that’s not all.

MARCO ORSI 6: Already being in this final has had a great significance for the Bomber who returns to his natural habitat after a long time. He is unable to express himself at his best but this is not the individual final from which the Bolognese expects great things.

ILARIA BIANCHI 7.5: Infinite, almost touching in the determination with which she goes to get a bronze that has a particular meaning for her at the end of a very painful year started in bed with Covid. He wanted confirmation to be able to continue the business without the fear of not being competitive anymore. The confirmation came, as well as the third consecutive European medal in the 200 butterfly.

ALESSIA POLIERI 6.5: She tries in the first two laps to go on the run and maybe to swap the cards but perhaps the fatigue of the previous days is felt and then falls back on an intelligent management of the race that leads her to a sixth place certainly not to be thrown away. She is competitive again and this is Kazan’s good news for her.

ALBERTO RAZZETTI 7.5: Putting together two 200 mixed and two 200 butterfly on the same day is anything but simple. He apparently succeeds even without making too much effort. Never in trouble, he closes the 200 medley in second place in the semifinal and the 200 butterfly with the fourth overall time. Tomorrow he is in the running for two medals and the condition seems to support him.

THOMAS CECCON 7: To see is a show. The chronometric feedback counts for the right because the impression is that he managed the energies in view of a fireworks European final. He can play for the 200 medley podium.

SILVIA DI PIETRO 8: His European swing this time reaches the highest peak. She achieves a small masterpiece in the final fraction of the mixed relay when she manages to overtake her Dutch rival in extremis while Sarah Sjoestroem passes it at very high speed and gives Italy but first of all gives herself a medal that is at the same time a point of arrival and starting point towards the second part of the career. Well also in the 100 style where he takes a place in the final and tomorrow he will try to fight for the bronze.

CONSTANCE COCCONCELLI 7: She puts a lot of heart in the pool in the battery and in the semifinal of the 100 freestyle, pulling down a second and three tenths to the staff in two races but unfortunately it is not enough for her to be the protagonist in the final. A final the dispute, that of the 100 mixed but perhaps the fatigue is felt because it fails to get to the heart and closes seventh away from the staff. That’s not all.

LORENZO MORA 7.5: He goes to take the second final of his European with two high performances, first in the battery and then in the semifinals. For the medal it is tough but with the underwater one he can try.

MATTEO RIVOLTA 7.5: Does the butterfly not work? Here is the plan B of the multifaceted Lombard swimmer who first expels the man of the moment, Lamberti from the semifinal and then goes to take yet another career final in an unusual mixed 100, forged in two years of ISL. The desire for redemption that makes the difference.

GREGORIO PALTRINIERI 8: He swims the 1500s at 5 seconds from his world record, at a frenzied pace. A silver won and not a missed gold and second attempt on the 800 which lately are giving him more satisfaction. Wellbrock was a Martian today.

DOMENICO ACERENZA 5: There was the staff yesterday, there was no consideration today which denotes a condition that is still approximate. Never really competing in a 1500 where bronze could also be within his reach. A seventh place that leaves with a bitter taste.

FRANCESCA FANGIO 7: After the crumbled staff on 100, the wait was great for the Livorno-born who messes a bit in the semifinals and in any case takes the place she deserves in the final act of her race, the 200 breaststroke where she has all the credentials to take the first podium in his career.

MARTINA CARRARO 6.5: The fatigue, even mental, of the past few days is felt but the reaction is the right one. Another final in the 200 breaststroke for the Genoese based in Imola who will try to repeat Glasgow where she was bronze.

GIACOMO CARINI 5.5: Access to the final that was within his reach is missing by a whisker. Too bad because the condition is there.

ELENA DI LIDDO 7.5: Better backstroke than dolphin on a strange day. First he takes the final in the 50 backstroke which are his specialty especially in the short course and where tomorrow he could also get a great satisfaction and then he pays a little duty to fatigue in the butterfly fraction of the mixed relay where he is the worst of the first four but that’s enough to go and take the first podium of the European Championship.

SILVIA SCALIA 7.5: Three 50 backstrokes in one day and the final in the individual race arrives and the bronze medal in the mixed relay that enriches his career. He could hardly have asked for more, hoping to find a great race tomorrow in the final.

NICOLO ‘MARTINENGHI 10: The perfect race! Only Peaty was missing among the great interpreters of a specialty where champions are wasted. Set up a brave, vigorous, tactical perfect match. He attacks from the first meter and has the energy to accelerate even in the last pool. It keeps behind the world record holder and the defending champion and Olympic silver. A screaming victory.

FABIO SCOZZOLI 7.5: What do you want to tell him? At 33 he goes into the water with the enthusiasm of a little boy and with the joy of someone who can do what they like best. He goes three tenths from the staff in the 100 breaststroke who had not always succeeded well even before the elbow injury, he wins a fifth European place that is worth a lot and that’s not all.

ARIANNA CASTIGLIONI 7: There was a strong disappointment to be disposed of. It was not easy but she goes into the water with the right determination, she is the best of all in the breaststroke (a result that can give her confidence for the individual race) and takes that podium on which she would have liked to climb yesterday. A nice reaction.

CHIARA TARANTINO 7.5: She takes a second down to the battery staff but it is not enough to fly to the semifinals. It is very close to the big names, it would have passed the shift. The sprinter that Italy needs so much is growing and could reach the top.

MICHELE LAMBERTI 7: Another round, another crumbled staff but this time, on the 100 back, he fails to be one of the two best Italians and he has to stop but in fact this little disappointment does not change the course of his fantastic European Championship.

SIMONE SABBIONI 5: Closes with a disappointing result. He had not prepared these Europeans and is now called to make a decision on how and where to set the pace in Paris. A reset is urgently needed: talent has always been there, you need the right choices.

FEDERICA TOMA 7: Other personnel significantly improved, by almost 8 tenths which in the 50 backs are many. It does not stop, indeed it continues on an important path, enhanced by this context. Applause even if the qualification does not arrive.

ERIKA GAETANI 6: Only approach the personnel who were the declared target in the 50 backstroke. The explosion at an absolute level has not yet arrived but must be expected because the quality is there.

Photo Lapresse