Martino called Chicharito and 3 trunks would resign if Hernández returns to El Tri

The players who would leave El Tri if Martino calls Chicharito

April 10, 2022 05:30 a.m.

The Mexican team looking for greater goal presence and this has it Javier Hernandezwho does not stop scoring in LA Galaxy in MLS. Gerardo Martinocoach of El Tri, would have contacted the Mexican striker.

More news from the Mexican team:

He said that Mexico was not scary, now a Mexican makes Modric tremble

Again, the journalist Enrique Bermudez assured that Martino and Chicharito They would have already had some conversations, the idea is that the striker returns to the Mexican team, but the one who blocks everything is Yon de Luisa.

But beyond the fact that the president of Femexfut lifts the veto on Chicharitoon the mexican squad there would be discontent if Javier Hernandez is called by Tata Martino. One of them is Andres Guardado.

Which players would leave if Chicharito returned to El Tri?

According to the report by journalist Juan Carlos Zúñiga on W Deportes Radio, three players would present their resignation to El Tri, Andres Guardado, Hector Moreno and Hector Herrerasince they do not combine with LA Galaxy striker Javier Hernández.

More news from the Mexican team:

They would not even go to 8th, the 3 trunks that would go with the Tri to Qatar for levers