Martino finally breaks the silence and it is revealed why he didn’t summon Mozo.

Martino and his decision to call Mozo for the Tri

April 23, 2022 05:50 a.m.

The Mexican team will have several friendly matches prior to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, this Wednesday, April 27, they will face their counterpart from Guatemala. After the presentation of the list, several fans commented that Martino should not have taken Alan Mozo into account.

The right back of Pumas will not be able to be in the game with the Mexican National Team because on the same day Pumas defines the first final of the Concachampions, but beyond that Gerardo Martino made it clear that the player is eligible like any other Mexican.

According to TUDN, Alan Mozo was on Gerardo Martino’s list, however, with Puma’s qualification for the Conca Champions final he had to leave it, the only Pumas player who was considered was Palermo Ortiz , Who by suspension will not be able to be part of the first final.

Would Alan Mozo go to the World Cup in Qatar with El Tri?

Gerardo Martino has already given the go-ahead to the right back of Pumas, Alan Mozo is only in the player to demonstrate his full potential in the next friendlies that Mexico will have to fill Tata Martino’s eye and get on the plane that will take them to Qatar.

