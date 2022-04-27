Martino finally spoke about his resignation from Tri, all because of his health

The state of health of Gerardo Martino that worries Femexfut

April 26, 2022 10:05 p.m.

At a press conference, Gerardo Martino spoke of the state of health that prevents him from traveling on a plane to other destinations, which is why he could leave the Mexican team.

The Argentine coach Gerardo Martino was consulted about the true state of health of his right eye, he has undergone surgery that makes it impossible for him to travel by plane for a long period, Tata was clear in pointing out that if his illness does not allows him to move would give up the Mexican team.

Tata is aware that if the recovery period of his right eye is lengthened, he could not be in charge of the Mexican National Team at 100%, hence he would consider leaving the Tricolor as an option. “If I had to wait that long, he wouldn’t be here anymore,” Martino said.

How long does Gerardo Martino’s recovery process last?

According to specialists, the condition of Gerardo Martino would have an optimal recovery between 3 to 6 months, so to stop a complicated relapse in his right eye, Martino could leave the Mexican team and not attend the World Cup in Qatar.

