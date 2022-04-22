Martino found the new 10 del Tri, played for USA and would call him

The new 10 del Tri, which Martino wants, played for the USA

April 21, 2022 09:31 a.m.

He has capacity, he has talent, but there is a slight detail that generates controversy in the player, who has already played for USA and who was the brains of that team. In fact, due to his status as midfielder 10, he was called to the Selection of the Stars and Stripes.

More Tri news:

He found out that Vela could return to El Tri, Ochoa lays out his bed for 40 million pesos

This is how the player, now surprisingly, would get on the Tri from the hand of Gerardo Martinowho would give the ok for this character to wear the shirt of the Mexican National Team, now that he shows a high level in his club.

This is how the player Alexander Zendejas He would go up to the Mexican national team at the hands of Gerardo Martino, all because he sees game conditions, however, the context and his past will be something that generates controversy.

When did Alejandro Zendejas play for the United States National Team?

The Mexican-American soccer player played for the Stars and Stripes in the 2015 U-17 World Cup. Now, he will join the Mexican team, according to David Medrano.

More Tri news:

The 2nd player who turns to Ochoa and wants Hernández in the Tri