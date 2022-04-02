Martino got tired of 2 sacred cows and exhibits them as soon as Mexico qualified Qatar

The players that Martino exhibited after qualifying El Tri for the Qatar World Cup

March 31, 2022 06:30 a.m.

The coach of the Mexican team prior to the duel with El Salvador pointed out that within the lack of results was the inefficient way of generating play in the midfield, warning that he would correct at that point of the field.

More news from the Mexican team:

He is worse than Kikín Fonseca, nobody wants him, but he defends Martino for 10 million pesos

The result was seen by itself, Mexico strolled against El Salvador and after the victory Tata warned that in the commitment they tried to recover the identity of the game that El Tri had.

Interestingly, two of the players who have been in the midfield, Héctor Herrera and Andrés Guardado, were not in this match, one due to suspension and the other due to injury.

Will Martino take Herrera and Guardado to the World Cup?

Gerardo Martino understands that commercial agreements must be fulfilled and it would be the sponsoring companies that pressure the players, who are his image, to go to the World Cup, but what Tata cannot ensure is ownership.

More news from the Mexican team:

Martino is just a puppet, the players who put together the grid and direct the Tri