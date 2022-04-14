Martino ignores him, they see him as the new Lozano and without so much press he will play in Europe

The player that Gerardo Martino ignores and will now go to Europe

April 13, 2022 09:15 a.m.

The Mexican team confirmed its preparation matches for the World Cup and Gerardo Martino assured that every Mexican who is available will be called. With a wide range to choose from, Tata can call several, but ignores others, as is the case with Bryan Lozano.

More news from the Mexican team:

They haven’t played the World Cup yet and Martino has his first conflict with De Luisa in the Tri

Chucky Lozano’s brother has decided to risk like his brother and left for Europe to try his luck. His first destination is Turkey, specifically Galatasaray, where he will test, he told ESPN.

Bryan Lozano was one of Hirving Lozano’s mentors when he began to take his first steps. With just one year apart, the young player was stuck in Liga MX and Liga de Expansión, while his brother shines at Napoli.

The brother of Chucky Lozano will follow in his footsteps in Europe

In an interview for ESPN, Bryan Lozano assured that he will have a trial at Galatasaray and if they do not give him an answer in a month, he would look for two more teams in the Turkish league, otherwise he would move to Germany, but the idea is to stay and succeed as his brother.

More news from the Mexican team:

He found out that Martino continues, can’t take it anymore and resigns from El Tri; it’s not candle