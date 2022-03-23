Martino is not in charge, the real culprit for not calling Chicharito al Tri

Gerardo Martino would not be the only one responsible for not calling Chicharito.

March 21, 2022 6:51 p.m.

The Mexican team began its concentration ahead of the matches of the last FIFA World Cup qualifying date, where it will begin facing the United States this Thursday, and where the absence of Javier Hernandez.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

The best news from FC Barcelona for Hirving Lozano after beating Real Madrid

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez seems to be totally erased from the Tri, and despite what has been said, it would not be Gerardo Martino the only culprit that the top scorer of the National Team is not summoned.

According to different media, one of those responsible for erasing Chicharito of the Selection would be William Ochoawho has had disagreements with the striker due to differences in decision-making about the economic prizes in the Selectionand Ochoa I would have won the game.

Why Ochoa can prevent Hernández from going to the National Team

William Ochoa would have an important weight in the Selection being a shareholder of one of the main sponsors of El Tri, which could give it an advantage over players like Chicharitowho has also tried to impose his hierarchy on the rest of the group’s leaders.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

He no longer wants to be in the Tri, he is trembling to play against the USA and he would leave, he is not Guardado