Martiño Rivas shares a post in support of Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas and Martiño Rivas lived their love story in front of the cameras in ‘The intership’, the popular Spanish fiction that was the springboard for their professional careers. The couple of actors, who played Carolina and Marcos in one of the best teen series in history, still have a great relationship of friendship despite the fact that twelve years have passed since the Antena 3 series said goodbye forever. This has just been demonstrated (once again) by the Galician actor with the latest publication that he has made on Instagram.

Martiño has wanted to publicly support the Cuban actress and has published an image in his ‘stories’ on the one that is posing with Brad Pitt at the Venice Film Festival. It was precisely in this audiovisual contest that ‘Blonde’ premiered, the film in which Ana plays the iconic Marilyn Monroe and for which has received criticism due to his Cuban accent in the trailer. Pitt, who is one of the producers of the tape, has become one of the interpreter’s greatest defenders and did not hesitate to applaud him as he paraded on the red carpet, leaving us a moment for history.

As revealed in an interview with ‘Men’s Health’, the Galician actor was always clear that Ana would go far in the film industry. “I think there is no precedent in the national filmography of someone who has achieved everything that she has achieved. That she has burned stages so quickly and that it has been placed in such a prominent place, within the mecca of cinema. It’s to take your hat off”he claimed.