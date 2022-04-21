Martino would surprise with Jonathan Gómez’s call

Without a doubt, despite being a friendly match, the meeting between the Mexican National Team and Guatemala has generated a lot of expectation in the fans, since Martino will summon a base of young people with great potential for the 2026 World Cup.

The last surprise of his call, according to Gibrán Araige, would be the young defender, Jonathan Gómez, who currently plays for Real Sociedad B, and who in the past has been included in the youth teams of the United States.

Gómez, who has dual nationality, has already played some games with the ‘Tri’ U-20 team, being part of the squad that toured Marbella. A few months ago, the young winger was called up to the first team, however, he did not make his debut.

Jonathan Gómez, Real Sociedad B player, will be called for the friendly vs Guatemala. 18-year-old Mexican-American defenseman. He was already summoned by Team USA and played a friendly, but not in category A, so he can go to the Tri.

This would be a big step in the race to convince Gomez to play for the Mexican National Team, as the United States has been extremely interested in having him represent them. Despite not being a FIFA Date, the team will have players who play abroad, in the case of Marcelo Flores and David Ochoa.