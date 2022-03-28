Martinoli bursts Héctor Herrera: It does not help neither backwards nor forwards

Midtime Editorial

The meeting between Honduras and Mexicoon Date 13 of Concacaf Octagon Heading to the World Cup in Qatar, it has been difficult for the Tricolor, at least in the first half, as they failed to get past a goalless draw.

And to Christian Martinolinarrator of Aztec TVone of the main responsible is Hector Herrerawho has looked erratic in his participation against the catrachos.

“It doesn’t help you back or forth“, he pointed Martinoli after a loss of ball of the soccer player of the Atletico Madrid., who will also miss the closing of the Qualifiers against The Savior for accumulation of yellow cards.

For the communicator blacksmith He does not quite measure up to his quality, as he has even won a place in the starting eleven of Atlético de Diego Simeonsomething that stops Martinoli it is worthless if it is not transferred to the Tricolor.

“If the player does not show that he is in the National Team what I do at Atlético de Madrid is dull for me“, he sentenced with Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’.

Hector Herrera lives his last months in European football, as he will join the houston dynamo of the Major League Soccer from United Statesa table that will make him one of the best paid on his staff.