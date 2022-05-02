Martinoli exhibits his Toluca: They are the worst defense in the Western world

Midtime Editorial

How far away are the times when the Bombonera was a true “hell” because, currently, the Toluca Sports Club It seems like an ordinary team with which nothing happens, since they are already 12 years without being champions of Liga MXan important drought if we consider that the Red Devils are the third most successful team in this country.

If there is a famous fan of Chorizo ​​Power, it is Christian Martinoliwho never bites his tongue to criticize his Toluca in social networks. As irony and sarcasm are his faithful companions in the narrations and in his profiles, the TV Azteca commentator assured that there is no worse defense than that of the Red DevilsAt least on this side of the world.

“I have disconnected a bit from Asian football this year but without a doubt ChorizoPower has the worst defense in the western world”the nicknamed Deus of the microphone wrote in a mocking tone and with good reason if we consider that the Red Devils received 36 goals in 17 dayswhich translates into just over two goals per game.

Many firecrackers have to go even from the board: Martinoli

As soon as the game in León was over, which confirmed the mathematical elimination of Toluca from the Repechage (thus remaining among the six that did not even reach that instance of the 18 participants of the MX League), Martinoli Curi sent a powerful tweet in which he “grabbed evenly” and even with the members of the Council of the club, accusing that there are many “firecrackers” that have led them to this painful present.

And let’s not forget that the Toluca must pay a fine of 33 million pesos this summer for being the third worst team in the ratio tableonly above Xolos de Tijuana and Bravos de Juárez, who will have to pay 47 and 80 million, respectively.

“Such a bad team could not be saved at the last minute. To clap without question. A shame everything. In short, we will need 33 melons to buy a couple of firecrackers than we are used to lately. Toluca hit rock bottom. Many have to leave the club included those of the council“, sentenced the TV Azteca reporter.

