Martinoli, Faitelson and other journalists against sanctions against Querétaro

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 08.03.2022 20:27:00





Once louis yonpresident of the FMFand Mikel Arriolaowner of the MX Leagueannounced the sanctions to Querétaro and Atlas for the violent acts between their fans last weekend, the journalistic guild raised its voice and regretted that the organizations have not imposed an exemplary punishment for what happened in The corrector.

Christian Martinoli

One of the first to manifest himself on social networks was the chronicler of Azteca Deportes, Christian Martinoliconsidering that both the League MX like the FMF was not able to establish a historical precedent in Mexican soccer when they had all the tests and the regulations to do it.

“With all the aggravating factors in hand they did not want to execute the regulation and set a historical precedent after an act of violence of such magnitude. This means that no club has absolute control over the radical misfits in the stands.. To keep digging”, he threw Martinoli.

David Faitelson on Twitter

For his part, the ESPN commentator, David Fatelsonwas not far behind and affirmed that the imposed punishments by the agencies were not forceful enough.

“Disappointing the reaction that Mexican soccer has had today… They had to see the problem further and take action in depth. What they did was go back to ‘sweeping the trash under the rug’. Conclusion: the stands of Mexican soccer continue and will continue to be in the power of ‘the bad guys’‘” he wrote in Twitter.

Alberto Latti

In addition, Alberto Latticommentator for Fox Sports, ruled that punishments do not improve or solve anything to what happened in the violent acts that were reported in Queretaro.

“They say that the drowned child covers the well. I still see it open. Querétaro will not be blunted, it will once again be managed by Caliente and will play at home, although behind closed doors. And the bars so cool? And the protocols? And the emphasis that something like this never happens again?“.

Javier Alarcon

Javier Alarcon He was forceful with his message on social networks where he pointed out: “De Luisa and Arriola prescribed an aspirin to the terminal cancer patient“.

What were the sanctions against Querétaro?

Defeat by score of 3-0 in the suspended match against Atlas

A year of home games behind closed doors

Fine of 1.5 million pesos

No entertainment groups: 3 years as a local and 1 as a visitor

Board disqualification and return to Grupo Caliente

The club must be sold

Why was Querétaro not disaffiliated?

In the same press conference, the president of Liga MX clarified that they did not disaffiliate the Roosters since they don’t want to “make the players pay”and for example he put what happened in Veracruz.