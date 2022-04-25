Martinoli “wants to cry” with his Toluca: “Thank you that there is no relegation”

Midtime Editorial

So far from that fearsome team from the beginning of the century and so close to paying one of the fines for being one of the worst percentages. The present of Toluca is embarrassinga team that brought in Nacho Ambriz as coach after their failure in Europe and now it doesn’t even seem that they will enter the Repechage, what is wrong sentimentally with Christian Martinolithe renowned narrator and leader of the Sausage Power.

The third consecutive defeat of the Red Devils in Clausura 2022, this time at home against Atlas, was what led to Martinoli to vent on Twitter, questioning many of the evils in the institutionLike the 32 goals allowed in 16 datesas well as the players who get expelled in a childish way like Óscar Vanegas.

32 goals against in 16 games. All said. – Christian Martinoli (@martinolimx) April 24, 2022

‘Who can I thank that there is no longer relegation in Liga MX?’

The acid and sarcastic style that has characterized the narratives of Martinoli He also takes it to his social networks because although he has been one of the voices that consider “a pachanga” that there is no relegation in Liga MXthis time he seems ready to “kiss the feet” to whoever had the great idea given the present of his Red Devils, who are penultimate in the percentage table.

Who is there to thank for the abolition of relegation? – Christian Martinoli (@martinolimx) April 24, 2022

Already encarrerado in his desires, the narrator of TV Azteca asked with whom he could see the theme of abolish the payment of fines for those three clubs with the worst percentage, with Toluqueños at this time having to pay a economic sanction of 33 million pesos because of the place they occupy.

The Toluca crisis; no degrees in 12 years

Despite being the third most winning club in Mexico with 10 titlesthe truth is that Deportivo Toluca is sunk in a major sports crisis that has been in drought for 12 years, since their last Liga MX trophy was won at the 2010 Bicentennial Tournament.

As far as Clausura 2022 is concerned, they are in 14th place in the table with five losses in their most recent eight games and five games in a row without a win. As far as Repechage options they mean, Toluca must beat Leon visiting on Matchday 17 and expect result combinations.

