Martino’s reaction after seeing how Mozo humiliated Cruz Azul. Directly to the Tri?

Matino’s reaction when he saw Alan Mozo in action

April 05, 2022 11:10 p.m.

The right side of Pumas, Alan Mozonot only that he celebrated his team’s victory against Blue Cross, but he had the opportunity to show himself to Gerardo Martinowho was present at CU and was pleased with the work of Pumas.

More Mexican national team news:

To beat Argentina, the 4 inflated that must leave the Tri, according to García

The coach of the Mexican team is still in the process of analyzing which players it can recruit for its already long list for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Tata has not summoned Alan Mozo, according to several versions, due to conflicts with Jaime Lozano.

According to the journalist Felipe Morales, Lozano submitted a report to Femexfut about the players he had in the Olympic process and pointed out Mozo’s angry behavior and that he needs to improve in that aspect.

Does Martino consider it for the World Cup in Qatar?

in the position of Alan Mozothe Mexican coach has Jorge Sanchez and Julian Araujo In that position, he also had Louis Rodriguezwho lost his position after being a bench in Tigres, so Mozo has to row hard if he wants to get on the squad of the 26 chosen by Martino for Qatar.

More Mexican national team news:

Lionel Messi and the Mexican whose career would be cut short after his departure from PSG