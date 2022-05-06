Entertainment

Marvel ► Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Karen Gillan says goodbye to Nebula in a new preview | James Gunn, Drax, Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, Star Lord, Gamora, Zoe Saldana | Films

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 7 2 minutes read

Marvel Studios is preparing the great return of the guardians of the galaxy in his third solo adventure. However, before that, the galactic squadron will participate in Thor 4 (which has already released its first trailer) and in its own Christmas special. In this way, some photos from the set of the filming have revealed the new appearance of the superheroes; however, beyond the emotion, who has worried the fans is nebula.

Source link

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 7 2 minutes read

Related Articles

ASAP Rocky proposes to Rihanna in their new “DMB” music video!

9 mins ago

Vanessa Hudgens raises passions with a revealing red dress

20 mins ago

Football Champions League – Benzema stronger than Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, the verdict falls

21 mins ago

They are looking for Natalie Michelle, she disappeared after going to school in Pachuca

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button