Marvel 2022: Release date of your movies for the rest of the year

Marvel Cinematic Universe He has big plans for the future. To keep all the upcoming Marvel movies clear, we present the movies of Marvel Studios of the next few years, which will take you through all the official titles announced for Phase 4 and Phase 5as well as the unscheduled superhero movies that are currently in development.

For a long time it was assumed that Marvel Studios would not expand his solo film series beyond three features, with Iron Man and Captain America as perfect examples, but the God of Thunder has knocked down that “rule”.

It is no secret that Chris Hemsworth disliked the first two Thor movies, but his experience making Thor: Ragnarök completely changed his perspective on how to play the character, and now we get to see him again.

In August 2020, people around the world were shocked by the news of Chadwick Boseman’s death because of a cancer. He passed away at the age of 43. before having the opportunity to start working on the development of Black Panther 2and it’s unclear where this leaves the next blockbuster.

Ryan Coogler signed on to take the helm of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is also writing the script. The film see the return of Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman in their respective roles from the first film, and Tenoch Huerta has been chosen as the main anonymous antagonist, although it has not yet been announced how they will play in the plot of the film (of which nothing is known either).

the future of the series Ant-Man And The Wasp it remained a mystery for a surprisingly long time. The two characters were not mentioned at all during introductions on San Diego Comic-Con 2019 and D23 Expo 2019and there was no clear indication that the second sequel was anything Marvel Studios was interested.

Fortunately, that conversation was greatly changed in April 2020, as it was finally revealed that the tracking of Ant-Man And The Wasp is in process, and we will see the return of Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer.

the way to do Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It’s been weird so far. Initially, it seemed like the movie was going to be one of the first titles released as part of Marvel Phase 4, but then all hell broke loose when James Gunn lost his director’s job thanks to offensive tweets he wrote nearly a decade ago. After all that ordeal, the filmmaker decided to move to the DC Extended Universeaccepting the dash and rudder of Suicide Squadbut now everything seems to be back to normal as Gunn has been reinstated and is now nearing the conclusion of his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy which includes Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

Given the Captain Marvel was Marvel Studios’ first billion dollar hit of 2019, Captain Marvel 2 has long been predictable as a future project for the franchise, but just like Black Panther 2, it doesn’t seem like the company is rushing things at all. While she probably wouldn’t have been surprised to see Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) appearing again as the star of one of the first Phase 4 movies, it turns out we’ll have to wait until 2023 before the heroine returns on her next solo adventure. – and it looks like it will be more of a team story.

Without dates yet defined, Marvel will present us with more films of its franchise as Fantastic Four, X-Men, Deadpool 3, Blade, Shang-Chi 2 and Spider Man 4.