Marvel: A First Hammer Excerpt For Thor 4

Last promotional line for Thor: love and thunder who has just published a short but intense first excerpt.

The deadline for Thor: love and thunder directed by Taika Waititi, still at work after Thor: Ragnarok. And the promotional campaign continues to get carried away with a new excerpt released less than two weeks after the release of the latest trailer. Fragment that embodies the few seductive images already glimpsed about Thor’s hammer (Chris Hemsworth), his famous Mjöllnir, and the return of his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in the skin of the superheroine Mighty Thor. Small summary of what we see there!

The new clip of Thor: Love and Thunder released during the MTV awards! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/B3Yegui5VY — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 6, 2022

As the battle continues, Thor desperately searches for his trusty hammer: Mjollnir! Come here my child! ” he writes. His favorite tool then appears to him levitated and patched up after being destroyed by the thunder god’s hidden sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett), in part three, Thor: Ragnarök. Smiling blissfully, Thor reaches out to grab the hammer, but it slips through his fingers and lands squarely in the hand of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), now dressed as a superhero.

A reunion that we really no longer expected, it must be said, but that could well revive the franchise. As a reminder, Jane Foster last appeared in the second installment, Thor: The Dark Worlda 9-year absence for the character and actress (no, we don’t count his sneaky appearance in End of the game).

A clash of titans more than romantic

But will we be entitled to a torch pass between the two lovebirds? We had already wondered about this transfer of power between Jane and Thor in thor 4 And the suspense remains, at least when it comes to Marvel Studios’ plans for Natalie Portman’s character. All that remains is to trust Taika Waititi, who is doing it again here after directing the previous film, and whose colorful style went some way towards sparking off the franchise.

As a reminder, Thor: love and thunder will land in French cinemas on July 13, 2022. This should open the summer season in a thunderous way, hoping that this fourth installment is at least on par with the latest Marvel production to date, namely Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness. The bets are off, especially since the villain played by Christian Bale, known as Gorr, has something to intrigue.