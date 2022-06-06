Marvel: a French super actor joins the cast of Madame Web

the marvel movie in lady web soon to be added to Sony’s Spider-Verse has expanded its cast with a French super actor who will star as Dakota Johnson.

Between Olivia Wilde’s uneventful project, the announcement of a poison 3 after the purge of the second part, Morbius that continues to break teeth at the box office and screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless who will return to write lady web, the future of Sony’s Spider-Verse is anything but reassuring.

if the next kraven the hunter however, it can count on a quite intriguing cast made up of, among others, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose, the one from lady web directed by SJ Clarkson is immediately less exciting. Or at least it was, since just two days after the arrival of Isabela Moner was announced (Dora and the Lost City) in an unknown role, Term reported that Tahar Rahim has also joined the cast starring Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb.

The French-Algerian actor will thus sign his first role in a superhero production and a popular franchise film after having shared the poster with Jodie Foster in the recent Pleaded guilty. She also filmed for Jean-Jacques Annaud in black gold and played Judas in Maria Magdalena directed by Garth Davis with Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, whom you will meet on the occasion of the next Napoleon directed by Ridley Scott in which he will play the French politician Paul Barras.

The next super actor sabotaged by Marvel and Sony?

His filmography also includes the adaptation of repair lifethe movie Gibraltar with Gilles Lellouche, or the series The Septent, the whirlpool Y the looming tower on the side of the small screen. If the choice may seem curious, the actor is a solid addition, the latter being a recognized talent who was awarded a César for best actor and best male hope in 2010 for his role in a prophet by Jacques Audiard. Tahar Rahim is currently the only male actor in the cast that includes Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O’Connor and, as with his upcoming co-stars, no details about his role have yet been released.

lady web is scheduled in French cinemas from July 5, 2023, almost six months after kraven the hunterexpected in France on January 18.