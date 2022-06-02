Marvel: A Suicide Squad Actress Returns in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy 3

a movie actress the suicide squad from DC will join the Marvel stable playing in guardians of the galaxy vol. 3also directed by James Gunn.

Since leaving the Troma school bench to join Hollywood, James Gunn surrounded himself with a band of actors – mainly composed of his brother Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker and Nathan Fillion – who followed him in his feature films, in particular the first two parts of Guardians of the Galaxy in Marvel. For his time in DC with the suicide squad Y PacifierSo the filmmaker called his regulars back, while bringing back Pom Klementieff aka Mantis from Guardians of the Galaxy for a cameo, but also Sylvester Stallone (who played the leader of the Stakar Ravager Clan in the MCU). and Steve Agee who had made a brief appearance on guardians 2.

the gunn squad

Therefore, it is not surprising that the director took the opposite approach to guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 by bringing back to Marvel the actors with whom he filmed the Task Force X soft reboot and the John Cena anti-hero spin-off series. The actor Chukwudi Iwuji who played Clemson Murn in the first season of Pacifier He has thus joined the cast of James Gunn’s upcoming Marvel in a yet unknown role. Recently, Term revealed that Daniela Melchior, who played Cleo Cazo aka Ratcatcheur 2 in the suicide squadI should also give the answer to Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan.

Daniela Melchor in The Suicide Squad

James Gunn, who has a habit of commenting on casting announcements in the press, the director was quick to confirm on Twitter that his protégé will indeed be joining the Marvel stable, without specifying which character she will play or how much screen time she will have to thrive.

I can confirm (and confirm that it is wonderful on paper). @MelchiorDaniela He is one of my favorite people and actors, and I hope that this is only the second of many projects that we will work on together. https://t.co/axKiZatcue —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 1, 2022

If the Portuguese actress was already known on the small screen in her native country, she made her way into Hollywood and became known to the great American public in the suicide squada springboard that also allowed him to land a role in the next fast and furious 10 which will land the same month as guardians 3in May 2023.