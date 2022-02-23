Marvel accidentally leaks the new Mjölnir from Thor: Love and Thunder

The new hammer Mjölnir that we will see in Thor: Love and Thunder has been leaked by Marvel! This is the weapon that the Goddess of Thunder wields.

Marvel Studios has inadvertently released to the public a series of merchandising related to Thor: Love and Thunder. And he has done it without having presented the official trailer yet! One of these toys from the movie Taika Waititi presents the new Mjolnirthe famous hammer God of Thunder. Since 2017 we have not seen the character of Chris Hemsworth alone, although we were able to enjoy it both in Avengers: Infinity War like in Avengers: Endgame. Now a new adventure is being prepared and it seems that it is going to be the biggest of all to date.

Thor: Love and Thunder will also allow you to bring back Jane FosterNatalie Portman. The actress has not appeared since 2013 and this new story will adapt the acclaimed comics of Jason Aaron. In those comics, Jane battles breast cancer when she is deemed worthy of her and she ends up wielding the hammer Mjölnir, thus becoming the Goddess of Thunder. However, that hammer was destroyed by Hello in the final installment of the trilogy. The goddess of death marvel comicsinterpreted by Cate Blanchett, took the hammer on the fly and smashed it unceremoniously. A brutal scene with big implications.

A new design for a new Asgardian stage!

Now, without being very aware of it, Marvel Studios has allowed us to see what the new Mjölnir hammer will be like, which Natalie Portman’s Goddess of Thunder will apparently wield. Take a look and see what you think of the new hammer redesign!

Although principal photography for the shoot wrapped in May last year, the theatrical release has been delayed several times due to the coronavirus crisis. It is rumored that the post-production of the film would end this month of February. Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature the Marvel villain known as Gorr, the Butcher of God. This guy is a terrifying alien with gray skin that will be characterized by the big Christian bale. On the other hand, Tessa Thompson will also return as Valkyrie. Remember that Valkyrie is the current queen of New Asgardso it will be very interesting.