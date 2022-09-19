Marvel accidentally revealed the name of the actress who will play Sue Storm in Fantastic Four

In celebration of D23 of Disneywhich is scheduled for this weekend, there will be big announcements about fantastic four. After revealing the release date of the tape in the Comic-Con 2022now Marvel Studios has another shocking news planned related to this production. This is the revelation of the cast that will make up this new version of the group of superheroes. So far, it has only been confirmed that John Krasinski will be reed richards. The actor from The Office had already appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in the skin of Mr. Fantastic. But recently the actress who will play Sue Storm (Invisible Woman).

Initially, there was talk that the role would be played by Emily Blunt. However, after Blunt denied this, actresses Bryce Dallas Howard, Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Saoirse Ronan and Vanessa Kirby were rumored for her role.

embedded Insider John Campea, who leaked the images of Andrew and Tobey in Spider-Man No WAY Home, assures that JODIE COMER would play SUE STORM in FANTASTIC FOUR pic.twitter.com/DstQhBP5Gx — MarvelFlix (@MarvelFlix) September 7, 2022

According to the information revealed by the insider John Campea, jodie eat would play Sue Storm in fantastic four of Marvel Studios. The announcement of jodie eat as the new superheroine of the studio would become official this weekend, at the event of the D23. It is very likely that they will also confirm who both Johnny Storm (Human Torch) and Ben Grimm (The Thing) will be. One thing to keep in mind is that John Campea was the person who leaked Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Therefore, she is a considerably reliable source linked to the UCM.

jodie eatthe alleged actress of Sue Storm in fantastic four of Marvel Studiosbecame world famous thanks to his outstanding performance in killing eve, a television series that was created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. From there, she has appeared in productions such as The Last Showdown and Free Guy.