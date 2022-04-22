Marvel: Actress and model wants to return

Taking advantage of the multiverse, many of the actors and actresses who have passed through Marvel want to have a second chance.

actress and model rebecca romijn played Mysticism in the first movies X Men. She was a villain and faithful companion of Magneto (Ian McKellen) which was abandoned when she lost her powers. But before that happened, she was able to demonstrate her acting skills in the first three Marvel mutant movies (2000, 2003 and 2006). She then she was replaced by Jennifer Lawrencealthough he had a brief cameo in X Men First generation (2011).

In a recent interview, rebecca romijn has revealed that he would love to return to Marvel, but is unclear if they want him back:

“I don’t know if they’ll ever want me back. I mean, that was quite a few years ago when I played that character, but I would love to, yeah, absolutely. It was a fantastic franchise to be a part of. I will love that cast until the day I die. We had a great time together. And yes, I would absolutely be open to that.”

rebecca romijn currently the series is about to premiere Star Trek: Strange New Worlds where will he play A Chin-Riley. So at least he’s in another great sci-fi saga.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have an epic return.

For now, we don’t know all the plot details of the Doctor Strange sequel, but they have confirmed that we will see Doctor Strange again. Patrick Stewart What Professor X. So other mutants from previous Marvel movies could return. In addition, there will be many other surprises, so it is an installment of this Cinematic Universe that no fan should miss. But we will have to wait for May 6, 2022 to find out everything.

Later, they will probably restart the rest of X Men and we will see Cyclops, Wolverine, Jean Gray Y Mysticism played by other actors and actresses. But while they reveal all their plans, we can see all the deliveries of the UCM in the Disney Plus streaming platform.