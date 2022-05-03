Marvel advances the premiere of Ant-Man and the Quantumania Wasp

More than two years after the start of the pandemic, which became a major obstacle for the global film industry, the big studios had to adapt to new work dynamics and, on more than one occasion, change their plans. This is how it happened again to Marvel, which announced good and bad news for its fans: on the one hand, Ant-Man and the Quantumania Wasp will hit theaters earlier than expected, but they will have to wait to see other titles on the big screen. .

The third installment of the Ant-Man saga, with Paul Rudd as the protagonist, was confirmed in November 2019 and began to develop in April of the following year, but only in December was the title and the cast confirmed, which, made up of Evangeline Lilly, as Hope van Dyne/Wasp; Michael Douglas as Hank Pym; Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne; Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang; and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. While filming took place in Turkey and in San Francisco during the first half of 2021.

According to the latest information released by the studio, instead of being released on July 28, 2023, fans will be able to enjoy the film on February 17, because it is already finished. On the other hand, The Marvels -the sequel to Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson- does not suffer the same fate and since its conclusion is still missing, the launch had a change in reverse to Ant-Man: it went from February 17 to July 28 next year.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, Larson once again took on the role of Carol Danvers, an avenger and former US Air Force pilot whose DNA was altered during an accident, giving her superhuman strength, energy projection and flight. She is accompanied by Iman Vellani, as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel; Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau; Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapoor.

On the other hand, the multi-award winning actress for her leading role in The Room (2015) has just joined the cast of Fast X, the tenth and final installment of Fast and Furious. “I can’t explain how I feel about joining the family. Thank you for welcoming me with such kindness and enthusiasm, @vindiesel. I can’t wait to share more (when I can),” he said on his networks with the protagonist of the successful franchise. .