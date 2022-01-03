Marvel: all the movies and TV series coming out in 2022

2022 will represent a very important year for Marvel and for its productions, both in cinematographic terms and for what concerns television and animation realities that will lead fans to relate to the Marvel universe in a certainly complete and more conscious way; after the great successes obtained in 2021, with TV series inspired by characters such as Loki, as well as, of course, with the famous film Spiderman: No Way Home, the multinational is particularly confident in 2022, in which there will be numerous releases involving characters who, up to now, have found secondary treatment in the Marvel television and cinema universe. Clearly, as on the occasion of every year, Marvel will allow its products to be presented through a substantial subdivision of the film schedules, with the halls that will initially host some films dedicated to specific characters or to discussions of timelines that will continue in their definition. , to then deepen other aspects related, for example, to the Spiderman of comics and much more. Obviously, some titles are particularly anticipated by viewers, such as Black Panther 2, the sequel to the very successful film that made it possible to appreciate the features and deeds of Chadwick Boseman, an actor who died prematurely, leaving a real void in the history of cinema and the Marvel universe in particular. For this reason, in order to analyze what all the releases that will concern Marvel in 2022 will be, in relation to films and TV series, it is important to consider, in detail, what these will be.

Morbius

The first and most anticipated Marvel film to be released in 2021 is Morbius, film product that sees the direction of Daniel Espinosa. The Chilean-born Swedish director, screenwriter and film producer is best known for his 2017 direction of Life and is on his first work with Marvel Entertainment production. The character of Morbius is particularly interesting, for viewers who have been able to relate to the cinematic universe of Spiderman, of which the film is a spin-off; Morbius is one of the most feared antagonists in the reality of Spiderman, as well as one of the strongest in terms of caliber and characteristics of the same character, despite the fact that the comic and cinematic universe of Spiderman and Venom is full of antagonists and particularly strong characters, which Spiderman himself had to face.

Clearly, the merit of the film is determined by the presence of Jared Leto, who plays the protagonist character of the film in question. Obviously, as is the case with so many other spin-offs that have been made by Marvel, the film will feature one full definition of the character, through an in-depth study of the life and personal stories of biochemist Michael Morbius, who tries to heal himself from a serious blood disease but, in the course of his treatment, will become infected with a form of vampirism. This happens because the biochemist decides to inject himself a dose of vampire bat blood to cure his illness, but the special effects will lead to his transformation into the much feared character. The film in question was already scheduled for release in US cinemas on July 31, 2020, but the Coronavirus pandemic has led to the release being postponed first to March 2021, then to January 2022. The film product will be visible, in the United States, starting from January 28, 2022, while in Italy starting from February 3, 2022.

Doctor Massacre in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel’s second highly anticipated film product in 2022 is the sequel to Doctor Strange, of 2016, which fascinated millions of viewers around the world by presenting a particularly fascinating and emblematic character as Doctor Strange, masterfully played by Benedict Cumberbatch. The presence of very important actors in the Marvel cinematic universe has allowed, in recent years, to significantly raise the level of films and narratives offered, with the first Doctor Strange film that sees, at the same time, on the big screen the presence of Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Tilda Swinton, Max Mikkelsen and Rachel mcadams; about the sequel, which will see the direction of Sam Raimi, already famous for the Spiderman trilogy with Tobey Maguire which was officially included in the Marvel cinematic universe after Spiderman: No Way Home, there is a lot to know both in terms of plot and as regards the characterizations of the film in question.

It will be the 28th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, announced as early as 2019. Clearly, the film is particularly awaited by Marvel viewers, and certainly features one of the flagship films of the film production house. Even in the case of the film in question, the major difficulties were essentially defined by the Coronavirus pandemic, which led to a slowdown in filming. At the same time, the release of Spiderman: No Way Home, entailed a great interest on the part of the spectators, conveyed not only towards the character played by Tom Holland, but also and above all towards Doctor Strange, for which it was decided to accelerate in the filming of the film product in order to guarantee the release in a historical moment in which the interest in Marvel is particularly high on the part of viewers. Although the film was initially scheduled for 2021, the official distribution date has been postponed to May in 2022. Last curiosity concerns, as in Spiderman: No Way Home, the early release in Italy, set for May 4, 2022 , compared to May 6 when the film will be released in the United States.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The most anticipated movie of 2022, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is clearly Black Panther 2, presented with the official title of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Clearly, the great interest on the part of the spectators, towards the cinematographic product, derives substantially from two factors: on the one hand, the first film has greatly interested the spectators and connoisseurs of the Marvel cinematographic product on the basis of a series of achievements and compositions which are certainly original within the films of the production house. Secondly, the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, which took place during the filming of the second film, led to a particularly sad and tragic climate, especially on the part of Marvel fans and connoisseurs, who mourned the death of the actor. also nominated for a posthumous Oscar as part of the 2021 Academy Awards.

Beyond Chadwick Boseman, who clearly will not appear in the film as well as the decision made by the production Marvel, there will be many actors who will make the film particularly important, especially from a compositional and content point of view. At the same time, the roles will be overturned to the point of generating a new centralism of some figures that will be better developed on the big screen, despite a predisposition, especially in terms of content, which at first led to an even deeper understanding of the character of T’Challa. For this reason, within the film, the most detailed figure should be that of Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, in the absence of the previous protagonist. Although there is still no clear information from this point of view, the film should be released on 11 November 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Last among Marvel’s most anticipated films in 2022 is Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film dedicated to the god of thunder, as well as to the character who, according to many, is the strongest and most representative of the Avengers. Also in this case, the direction is particularly important, demonstrating a great commitment, both in terms of production and for what concerns the realization of a cinematographic product, even if this is dedicated to a single character, in this case. Thor case, which is universally recognized as one of the most famous in the Marvel cinematic universe. Although there is still no confirmation of the plot from this point of view, the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok, 2017, as well as the twenty-ninth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It was said of the management of Taika Waititi, which underlines, in terms of production, the presence of a determined super cast, beyond the obvious participation of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, by the presence of Natalie Portman, who returns to Thor’s cinematic universe as Jane Foster, as well as Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Dave bautista, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, Jeff Goldblum and Jaimie Alexander. The cast of great value underlines what, obviously, the expectation of fans towards the film product in question, already theorized starting from 2019, following the release of Thor: Ragnarock, which characterized a very important cinematic success. Obviously, as for all the other films, the two elements of the Coronavirus and the very important releases from a cinematographic point of view, especially for what concerns the world Avengers, led the shooting of the film to be defined in a particularly complex way, in order to respect the timeline imposed by Marvel. Precisely for this reason, spectators and fans of Thor do not know what to expect, although a brief look at the character in the fourth film has already been offered, regarding the characterization, also and above all aesthetic, of the god of thunder, after that himself had been presented as fat and completely different looking inside The Avengers: Endgame. A final note of merit concerns the statements of Taika Waititi, director of the film who defined the work in question as the craziest he has ever made. For sure, the auspices are optimal.

The other Marvel movies and TV series to be released in 2022

As for all other Marvel releases that will allow us to relate to the film and television universe in 2022, we cannot fail to mention Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse, the first part of the product that characterizes the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse, a very successful film that made it possible to present, also from a cinematographic point of view, the character of Miles Morales, engaged in the realization of a series of actions and adventures in the company of Gwen Stacy. The film in question is scheduled for October 7, 2022, although it is not decisive in terms of plot, since the second part of the film is, instead, scheduled for 2023.

Two, however, are the TV series planned by Marvel to deepen characters who have not yet received a discussion or who have only been blurred in their characterization; the first tv series is She Hulk, which will allow you to present a new character within the Marvel film and television universe. The protagonist will be Tatiana Maslany, who will take on the role of Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin and a lawyer specializing in particularly difficult and complex cases, as well as interesting. Not much is known about the television series that will be included in the Disney + catalog, so neither can we offer a release date in this regard, as well as for I am Groot, which will be made available starting from 2022 on Disney +, of which we cannot say too much either in terms of plot, nor as regards the release date and other information on the series which, clearly, characterizes a spin-off of Guardians of the galaxy, deepening the character of Groot.