Marvel: All Upcoming Projects From Doctor Strange 2 To Blade

Release date: July 8, 2022

The last time we saw Chris Hemsworth as Thor, in Avengers: Endgame some time ago, he rubbed elbows with the Guardians of the Galaxy, who will join the Asgardian God of Thunder in this fourth installment. Little else is known, but director Taika Waititi (returning after his acclaimed Thor: Ragnorok) has qualified love and thunder as the “craziest movie [que ha] never done.“Oh, and Natalie Portman returns to play Jane Foster, the beloved of Thor, and will become the superheroine Mighty Thor. Christian Bale makes his MCU debut as the nefarious Gorr the Butcher God.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Release date: November 11, 2022

The sequel to Black Pantherby Ryan Coogler the only installment of the MCU nominated for Best Picture at the Oscarshas run into several obstacles since the tragic and untimely death of its protagonist, Chadwick Bosemanin August 2020. Apparently, the story has focused on the role of Shuri played by Letitia Wright, T’Challa’s younger sister and a tech genius; various production delays have pushed the release date back numerous times. Little is known of the story, but a respectful parting statement for Boseman is expected.

the marvels