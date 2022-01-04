Marvel and DC superheroes, all the films and TV series 2022. Here is the summa of cinecomics coming soon

Cinecomics 2022, a long list, to the delight of lovers of superheroes and super villains, from the world of Marvel and DC comics. From the new Batman with Robert Pattonson a Morbius with Jared Leto, up to The Rock as Black Adam and the TV series, here are all the upcoming cinecomics titles.

Cinecomics, the films of 2022

Morbius

After the unsuccessful Suicide Squad, Jared Leto returns to the world of comic book films to play one of the most mysterious villains in the Marvel universe.

In the dining room: from February 3

The Batman

Aside from the genre, The Batman is one of the most anticipated titles of the year. Robert Pattinson plays the young Bruce Wayne and his dark counterpart, in which the investigative side will be accentuated. With him, Zoe Kravitz in the role of Catwoman, and a large cast of performers and characters: Matt Reeves’ project is very ambitious, especially after the Dark Knight and Joker trilogy, but the premises are very tantalizing.

In the dining room: from 3 March

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Benedict Cumberbatch returns to play Stephen Strange, who after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home – currently in theaters – and the first seasons of the Loki and WandaVision series, he continues his search for the Time Stone, to restore a world where everything is changing. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe, so he allies himself with his ally Wong, the new Sorcerer Supreme, and the powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda.

In the hall: May 4th

Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi returns to directing the film that represents the fourth chapter of the saga about Thor, the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. With the actor, Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster.

In theaters: July 2022

Black Panther – Wakanda Forever

So far, few details have emerged about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but it is clear that it will be very different from the first film. It is not yet known the sequel will address the tragic death of the actor, but it has been repeatedly reiterated by the creatives of Marvel Studios, in the first instance by the president Kevin Feige, that not only the character of T’Challa will not be recreated through the CGI. , but also that no other actor will take Boseman’s place.

In theaters: July 2022

Black Adam

Jaume Collet-Serra (former director of the cult horror Orphan and various films, ranging from Run All Night to Jungle Cruise, Disney film inspired by the theme park attraction of the same name) directs Dwayne Johnson (as in Jungle Cruise) in the eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe, a film adaptation of the DC Comics comics created by Otto Binder and CC Beck. The Rock enters the world of cinecomics in the role of the anti-hero Black Adam. The film could hit theaters by summer 2022.

The Flash

A mammoth project, that of director Andy Muschietti, which makes use of the screenplay by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey And Bumblebee) for the Gardner Fox and Harry Lampert comic book-inspired DC film starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen. There is no release date yet, but November 2022 could probably be the right month.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The official synopsis has recently been released – “When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge a difficult partnership with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis and the world from irreversible devastation” – which suggests Arthur’s idea (Jason Momoa) who joins forces with half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to fight Black Manta (Yahya Abdul Mateen II), who is supposed to be the main antagonist.

In theaters: December 2022

Batgirl

Director Bilall Fallah is directing the DC Extended Universe film, which will land on HBO Max with Leslie Grace as Batgirl. In the film, the heroine, discarded as a bat woman, works at the Gotham City Police Department.

Cinecomics, the TV series of 2022

Ironheart

Very recent character in the comics, Ironheart is the alter ego of Riri Williams and is considered to all intents and purposes the heir of Iron Man. Thanks to his ingenuity and his enormous intelligence, in fact, Riri Williams was able to recreate such an armor advanced to have nothing to envy to the exoskeletons designed by Tony Stark. The character in the Disney + series will be played by Dominique Thorne.

Armor Wars

Don Cheadle reprises the role of James Rhodes / War Machine from the films in the series, in which he faces one of Tony Stark’s greatest fears, when Stark technology falls into the wrong hands.

Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson returns to play Nick Fury in the new Marvel Secret Invasion series. The last time Marvel fans saw Nick Fury was in the post credits scene of Spider-Man Far From Home: the man was aboard a Skrull spaceship, in deep space, with Maria Hill. The series could restart from that scene to begin its story, where Talos, the Skrull will also return.

Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac stars in the series developed by Jeremy Slater for Disney + and based on the eponymous character Marc Spector from Marvel Comics.

She-Hulk

Among the Disney + shows dedicated to the secondary characters of Marvel, there is also this series, starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in cases involving superhumans and can become a large, powerful and green version of herself, similar to her cousin Bruce Banner / Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo.

Peacemaker

James Gunn is hard at work for HBO Max on a spin off TV series of his own The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission, titled Peacemaker, with John Cena as the protagonist.

