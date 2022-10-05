Marvel and his imperceptible mistake in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, can you see it?

PIt seems that the almighty Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) it is also ‘human’. The main objective of the superhero-focused media franchise is to control all the details of each of its films so that the story of any character is always fit perfectly. However, they are not robots and, although it is difficult to realize, many of the Marvel Studios films contain robots. failureseitheroversights.

The last mistake that has been located is difficult to appreciate and is found in one of the best productions of the corporation, ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’. In this way, it joins a long list of serious errors: gloves that appear and disappear, characters capable of being in two places at the same time, objects on the screen that do not exist yet…

Are the GPS coordinates correct?

The film starring Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Anthony Mackie, among others, was released in 2014 and its reception among fans and viewers was truly amazing. Therefore, it is considered one of the most exciting installments of the UCM along with ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. However, until now no one had noticed a detail that draws a lot of attention.

The scene belongs to the beginning of the movie when Natasha RomanoffJohansson just picked up Steve Rogers (Evans) to recruit him on a mission. Specifically, Natasha and Rogers appear with the STRIKE team, which coincidentally includes an incredible gps, whose coordinates are really wrong.

The screen of the technological device marks Indian Ocean Lat: 16N 55′ 12.06″ Long: 72N 56′ 7.09something that is impossible, since longitude should be East/West and not North/South. Furthermore, the writing is also incorrect, since it should have been 1655’12.06″N, 7256’7.09″E. Definitely, the failure is not crazy, since if you do not have knowledge of this type it is very difficult to realize, however, it never ceases to be surprising and curious that Marvel is wrong.