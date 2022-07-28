Marvel and its announcements at Comic-Con 2022: the multiverse becomes infinite | The sequel to “Black Panther” will mark the end of phase 4

Wakanda or Marvel forever? The number of ads that were made last weekend on the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 they packed the fandom of the biggest pop factory of this century. It is known that each film and series of the studio can open new folds to the audiovisual moebius that is now in its Phase 4 and before it delivered the “Infinity saga”. The truth is that at the end of this year this interval will be concluded? and in 2023 it will be the kickoff of the “Multiverse saga”: Phases 5 and 6.

who made the announcements Kevin Feig, creative director of the company, before the “true believers” (as Stan Lee called them) of Marvel. And that’s not all. New revelations are expected for the next Disney convention in September. Here, the next titles and details.

phase four

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes. Series. 17 of August.

Tatiana Maslany will be in charge of putting on the skin -green- of Jennifer Walters. She cousin of Bruce Banner, lawyer, specialist in cases related to the superhuman. In these nine episodes she must learn to deal with her Amazon body and her superpowers.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Movie. November 11th.

The sequel Black Panther will mark the official closure of Phase 4. Its announcement and the preview screening were the most emotional moment of the panel offered by Marvel. How to continue the story without T’Challa? what a challenge after the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. The halo of the protagonist is present in the story that once again has Ryan CooglerDirector.

phase five

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Movie. February 17, 2023.

Third film for the atomic ant embodied by Paul Rudd. It is one of the lightest products in the entire saga and, on this occasion, it will have Bill Murray as a supporting character. As revealed, Ant-Man wrote a book about how he saved the world. The action will move to the Quantum Realm where Kang (Jonathan Majors) will show why he comes to occupy the role of Thanos.

Secret Invasion. Series. 2023.

The return of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) It will be given together with the Skrulls, the alien race that can mutate in shape. The story will continue what was seen in Spider-Man: Far from Home. Over there The Avengers recruiter could be seen in full space travel. Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Ben Mendelsohn are listed in the cast.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. Movie. May 5, 2023.

Final for the James Gunn trilogy and Goodbye for Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord. His character is grieving the loss of Gamora (Zoë Saldana) although it is possible that they meet again in a variant of this universe of misfits. Until Sylvester Stallone and Vin Diesel They signed up for the party.

Threw out. Series. 2023.

To Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) was known in Hawkeye. The installment will explore this martial arts expert and her dark sense of justice and criminal swagger. Another detail: she is the first production starring a deaf actress.

What if? (second season). Series. 2023.

The animation installment that brought the multiverse to paroxysm will have more life. What is unknown is whether it will be in the anthology format or in a “single” story.

Loki (second season). Series. 2023.

The God of the trap with his loop through time. From what was known, one of his alter egos will be Kang; Exactly, the Thanos in this section of the Multiverse saga.

X Men ’97. Series. 2023.

Relaunch for the mutants in an animated version and a tribute to the series that gave life to Charles Xavier and team in the ’90s.

the marvels. Movie. July 28, 2023.

The powerpuff girls will have their own feature film. Ms Marvel (Imam Vellani), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyona Parris) make up this brigade of estrogen and special powers.

iron heart. Series. 2023.

fusion of Black Panther with Hombre de Hierro. Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) will keep Tony Stark’s legacy alive. Who will be his anchor? T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright).

Blade. Movie. November 3, 2023.

Poor Wesley Snipes, no one remembers his vampire saga from the ’90s anymore. The hunter of the creatures of the night will be played by the Oscar winner Mahershala Ali.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Series. 2023.

The coven in the hands of kathryn hahn. The actress had her big appearance in WandaVisionto the point that now she will have her own delivery as a misunderstood witch.

Daredevil: Born Again. Series. 2024.

The Red Devil had been relegated to a series on Netflix (four seasons if you add The Defenders) and a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The fandom loved the raw version of the character who will have a new stage on the mouse platform. charlie cox will put on the blind vigilante outfit again and Vincent D’Onofrio will play the fearsome Kingpin.

Captain America: New World Order. May 3, 2024.

Former Falcon Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) kept the shield of Steve Rogers. There are no more hesitations: it is the turn of the first black Captain America.

Thunderbolts. Movie. July 26, 2024.

The villains to be redeemed will also have their place. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) created Marvel’s “suicide squad.” Among them are familiar faces such as anti-cap John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Black Widow’s sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

phase six

Fantastic Four. Movie. November 8, 2024.

Marvel is facing one of its greatest challenges: making a decent movie with one of its most mistreated groups in series and movies. John Krasinski would play the rubbery Reed Richards again, as he could be seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Movie. May 2, 2025.

Yes, Marvel’s A-team will have to come together for Kang’s might (Jonathan Majors). Big Villain no longer needs gems to prune time to piacere.

Avengers: Secret Wars. Movie. November 7, 2025.

The title seems like a nod to a comic series that Marvel released in the ’80s. In those comics, several of their leagues, heroes, timelines, universes, and villains came together. The “bigger is better” of this mess will hit the screens in three years.