Marvel and Star Wars made Disney lose interest in Tron 3

Tron 3 director Joseph Kosinski says Marvel and Star Wars helped kill the sequel that was already “written and storyboarded”

Joseph Kosinski is currently at the peak of the incredible success of Top Gun: Maverickbut just over a decade ago he made his debut as a feature film director with Tron: Legacy. Even before that sequel was released, a third installment was in the early stages of development. Later, Disney greenlit the project with Kosinski as director and Garret Hedlund Y Olivia Wilde as protagonists, but in 2015 tron 3 it was cancelled.

In an interview with Vulture, Kosinski reveals that it would have been titled Tron: Ascension. Apparently, he already had the storyboard and the script written before Disney canceled the project. “I was very close. I really tried », he explains, since intended to invert the concept with the digital characters entering the real worldand how these two worlds “mixed” with each other.

“It was a different Disney in 2015,” he continues. “When I made Tron: Legacy, they didn’t own Marvel; they did not own starwars. We were his work of fantasy and science fiction,” Kosinski said. “And once you have those other things under your umbrella, it makes sense for you to put your money into a well-known property and not the weird black-nailed art student in the corner: that was Tron. And nothing happens”.

The tron The original wasn’t exactly a box office hit for Disney. Despite having the first computer effects and an interesting science fiction theme, the film It only grossed $33 million on a $17 million budget.. However, it became a cult movie, so Disney decided to go ahead with Tron: Legacy as a potential sci-fi franchise. Starring the original Tron actor, Jeff Bridgesthe sequel boasted amazing effects by rendering a virtual reality world, as well as an acclaimed score by daft-punk.

While the movie didn’t do as well as Disney hoped, it did garner its own cult following and surpass the $400 million gross, making Tron 3 highly anticipated. continues to advance at Disney, as indicated Jared Leto in early 2022 when he talked about the Tron 3 project he’s been attached to for a few years, which may or may not take advantage of Kosinski’s ideas.