Marvel announced all its movies and series until 2025

Three years after presenting Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige introduced Phase 5 and announced the company’s new productions -including the new adventures of avengers– until 2025.

Kevin Feige announced that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the last film of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (with a release date for November of this year) and that the tape that will start Phase 5 will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will arrive in February 2023, with Kathryn Newton as the new Cassie Lang. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is getting his own series in Disney+ titled Daredevil: Born Again, a production that will have a total of 18 episodes and will co-star Vincent D’Onofrio. It will be released in 2024.

This will not be the only appearance of Daredevil since it will also appear in the series. she hulk, with Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth. It was also confirmed that Anthony Mackie will have his solo movie as Captain America and it will arrive in May 2024.

The film about antiheroes Thunderbolts will be part of Phase 5 and will be released in July 2024. Also, James Gunn announced that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the end of the characters in Marvel and announced that the film will arrive in May 2023. In addition to the live action announcements, it also announced animated productions that will soon arrive on the streaming service such as Spider-Man: Freshman Year, X-Men 97, Marvel Zombies and new seasons What If…? It was also confirmed that the second season of Loki It will arrive on the streaming platform sometime in 2023, with no confirmed date. While Blade, Echo, Ironheart Y Agatha: Coven of Chaos they will also arrive in the same year.

In 2024, they will finally make a new appearance (after two failed adaptation attempts) fantastic four, with a film that will arrive in the month of November. And in 2025, fans will have, twice, the company’s most famous team of heroes: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2) and Avengers: Secret Wars (November 7); These are two extremely important films for fans of the saga that began with Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, among others.