Marvel announced the cast of “Thunderbolts” and ‘Captain America: New World Order’

General image of Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, USA. September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Marvel Studios revealed this Saturday, during the second day of the D23 Expo convention, the names of the actors who will be part of the film “Thunderbolts” and those who will do the same in the film ‘Captain America: New World Order’.

The president of the study, Kevin Feige, was in charge of announcing the protagonists of “Thunderbolts”causing the public to go crazy when hearing the names of David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John Kamen, and Olga Kurylenko.

This project, directed by Jake Schreier, will culminate phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiering the July 26, 2024 and it will begin to be produced at the beginning of next year, as was known at Cominc-Con two months ago.

Thunderbolts logo. Credit: Disney

The film, scripted by Eric Pearson and produced by Feige himself, will follow a group of supervillains who must execute missions commissioned by the government. This plot is based on said characters first introduced in Marvel Comics in 1997.

On the other hand, on Saturday it was also revealed that the actor Anthony Mackie to Star in ‘Captain America: New World Order’ in a distribution in which they will be Shira Haas like sabra, Tim Blake Nelson as ‘The Leader’, as well as Danny Ramirez Y Carl Lumbly like Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradle.

”Captain America: New World Order”, another of the upcoming films in phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be released on May 3, 2024 with a script written by Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman, and will also be produced by Kevin Feige.

Captain America: New World Order will star Anthony Mackie

“I am nervous! I’m excited because this movie is such a crazy thriller and it’s everything I hoped it would be,” said Julius Onah, director of the film, taking the stage at D23 Expo.

In addition to these news, Marvel presented the trailer for “Secret Invasion”an action thriller to be released in 2023 and in which the actor Samuel L. Jackson He reprises the role of Nick Fury who, in this production, will team up with Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to fight against the Skrull alien invasion. They join the cast Don Cheadle as James Rhodey Rhodes (War Machine) and cobie smulders like Mary Hill. The newly added stars are Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben Adir and the Oscar winner Olivia Coleman.

This race of aliens was first introduced in the Cinematic Universe of Marvel in Captain Marvel (2019).

Secret Invasion cover

The D23 convention is the biannual event organized by the Disney media group in the Californian city of Anaheim and in which more than 65,000 people will gather until Sunday afternoon to be the first to know what’s new from Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars or Disney Animation for the next course.

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT

For the first time, Marvel Studios celebrate the dates of Halloween with special content for subscribers Disney+. Taking advantage of the horror theme, the famous Werewolf from the comics, Jack Russell. The character, known among the horror pages of the Casa de las Ideas, will be played by the star of Latin origin who became known for his roles in loves dogs Y Coconut.

Directed by Michael Giacchino, this footage is characterized by having the style of a black and white film, and enjoys effects very similar to those of classic cinema. The protagonist will be the Mexican actor Gael García Bernal

Official poster for the launch of the streaming series. (DisneyPlus)



Created by Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog, the special is set in 1972 and centers on an ordinary man who carries a family curse on his back: he has the ability to transform into a wolf. Jack has managed to keep his wild nature at bay and becomes a hero when he begins to use his powers to combat demons and other evil supernatural forces.

(with information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

New trailer for “She-Hulk: defender of heroes”: more scenes from Daredevil

Disney+ Day 2022: a day full of premieres and incredible offers for fans of “Star Wars”, Marvel and more