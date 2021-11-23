Marvel announces a new title dedicated to Spider-Gwen

There Marvel recently announced the arrival of a new publication dedicated to Spider-Gwen. It will be called “Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse” and at the center there will be the historic girlfriend of Peter Parker.

The new Marvel series “Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse” coming out in 2022

The new Marvel comic series will be dedicated to the heroine Spider-Gwen, aka Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man’s longtime girlfriend. The title will contain 5 numbers, all written by Tim Seeley and designed by Jodi Nishijima. The first issue is expected to be released in February 2022.

In “Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse” the costumed heroine will make a journey through time and space. In her adventure she will encounter alternate versions of herself as other heroes of the Marvel Universe. Among these there will be Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor And Captain America. Some of the alternate versions of Gwen Stacy are already visible on the cover of the first issue made by Jodi Nishijima, who was inspired by the Japanese designer Peach Momoko.

The cover of the first issue of “Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse”. Source: Marvel

The story of the Marvel heroine, from comics to cinema

The protagonist of the new title is an alternative version of Spider-Man. The character of Spider-Gwen appears for the first time in number 31 of the first volume of “The Amazing Spider-Man” ‘. The heroine dies tragically after being kidnapped by Goblin in number 121. However, during the event “Spiderverse“, Released in 2014, Gwen says that in her reality she wasn’t the one who died following the fight with the Goblin, but her boyfriend. After Spider-Man’s death, the girl took on her heroin responsibilities.

The character had a great success, culminating in his appearance in several movie beginning in 2007. On the big screen she was first played by Bryce Dallas Howard, later from Emma Stone in 2012 and since Hailee Steinfeld in 2018. Meanwhile, for fans of the Marvel Universe on December 15th the appointment is with “Spider-Man: No Way Home“, the new film with Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Giulia Panella

