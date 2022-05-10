Marvel announces that Ant-Man 3 and Captain Marvel 2 change their release date, when will they arrive?

very rarely Marvel Studios introduces changes in the grid of premieres. The film studio is well known for carefully planning each of its Phases and meeting the release dates assigned to each of its films.

Of course, several of their productions underwent some other change during the pandemic, when they had to postpone the premiere of Black Widow and change the date of your series. The truth is that in 2019, the Marvel Cinematic Universe unveiled its plans for the Phase 4.

The Phase 4 began after the conclusion of the Infinity Saga and began with the premiere of Black Widow (2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), Eternals (2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), will continue with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), which hits theaters next week. Then continue with Thor: Love and Thunder (July 2022) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 2022).

Brie Larson plays Captain Marvel

For next year, Marvel had planned the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Y the marvelsthe continuation of Captain Marvel, which will bring back the characters of Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), respectively.

Now Marvel Studios confirmed that the latter will undergo changes in their release date, exchanging the days with each other. the marvels will come now July 28, 2023while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will premiere on February 17, 2023. While, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 maintains its premiere for May 5, 2023.

Although the reasons why the studio has decided to alter the releases have not been known, since both films have completed their filming. The truth is the marvels could require a little more time in post-production, which could include “reshoots”, that is, reshooting some scenes or additional material.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Another possible explanation could stem from the stories or characters that connect the entire MCU. It should be remembered that it was previously confirmed that Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) would be the main villain of Ant Man 3. Said character, who made his appearance in the first season of Loki, will be back and it could be that his presence is required before, possibly due to the repercussions and derivations that the character may have in the future.

It was recently confirmed that the second season of Lok It will begin filming in approximately 6 weeks, which must mean that Kang’s actions in Ant-Man could lead again to the new story of Loki and other productions.

